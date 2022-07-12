Best Amazon Prime Day 3D Printer Deals 2022

Whether you're looking for your first 3D printer or you're an old pro looking for an upgrade or a second machine, you can find some great Amazon Prime Day savings this year. Amazon, in particular, has some fantastic 3D printer deals on both FDM and resin models, including some of our favorites.

This is a good time to stock up on supplies such as filament or resin. We're tracking all the 3D Printer deals below as well as the savings on consumables and accessories.

3D Printer Amazon Prime Day deals

Anycubic Kobra 3D Printer: was $379, now $359 at Amazon

A powerful FDM 3d printer that produces great quality prints, the Koba offers direct drive and 25-point auto bed leveling. It also has a generous build volume of 220 x 220 x 250mm. View Deal

Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer: was $319, now $279 at Amazon

When using the $20 coupon code, users can take home the Creality Ender 3 V2 at one of its best prices yet. This price is also available on the official Creality website but Prime users can take advantage of free shipping. View Deal

Anycubic Photon Mono 3D Printer: was $319, now $219 with coupon at Amazon

This Anycubic 3D printer, which earned 4 stars when we reviewed it, uses UV light within a plastic enclosure to print. It does require proprietary FEP film. View Deal

Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D Printer: was $245, now $199 with coupon at Amazon

The Mars 2 Pro, released in May of 2021 uses a 2K Mono LCD panel with a touchscreen interface. Users have a build volume of 5.1in x 3.1in x 6.3in to work with. View Deal

Anycubic Wash and Cure Station: was $139, now $129 with coupon at Amazon

3D prints created using resin printers require a little extra work to ensure that your prints are crisp and strong. Washing the excess resin, and then curing using UV light is a necessity and this all-in-one station is just the thing to simplify the process. The rotating curing table means your prints get even curing from the built-in UV LEDs. View Deal

Voxelab Aquila-M 3D Printer: was $239, now $189 at Amazon

The Aquila-M is similar to other Aquila models, with a resume print function, a heated glass print bed and a focus on silent printing. It differs from other models with an easy-to-access top-loading filament spool. View Deal

Anycubic Mega X 3D Printer: was $579, now $399 at Amazon

Get that same Anycubic capability but on a far bigger scale at 11.81 x 11.81 x 12 inches. This means you're able to print models that 90% of other 3D printers could not. Plus, this becomes far more attractive after a $60 saving! View Deal

Creality Ender 3 3D Printer: was $229, now $189 at Amazon

The Creality Ender 3 is a smaller form factor 3D printer with a heated print bed and a resume print feature. Focuses on quieter extrusion. View Deal

Creality Ender 3 V2: was $279, now $259 at Newegg

The Creality Ender 3 V2 has a colour interface, silent motherboard (50db), a glass build surface, and a build volume of 220 x 220 x 250 mm. View Deal

3D Printer Amazon Prime Day Filament and Resin deals

Overture PLA Filament (1kg): was $26, now $20 at Amazon

Overture, a reliable brand in the filament space, has deep reductions on all of its colors of PLA, 1.75mm filament. The gray color is the cheapest, going for $16.99, reduced from $21.99. Other colors may be a few dollars more. View Deal

MIKA3D 12-in-1 color 3D printer filament: was $180, now $149 at Amazon

Get PLA filament of any colors you could possibly want in this bulk deal, which gives you $50 off. Each spool has 500g of filament and you get a bottle of 3D printer stick for free. View Deal

Elegoo Water Washable 3D Printer Resin: was $49, now $39 at Amazon

This resin from Elegoo is water washable, making the finishing process much easier to complete. This discount applies to multiple colors but not all of them. The $31 price is for the 1000-gram bottle. View Deal

