Museum Preparing Holiday Open House

The Smoky Hill Museum is preparing for one of its more popular events, its holiday open house. According to the organization, this free family fun event will be Saturday, December 4th, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Timed tickets are required,...
Nala is currently available for adoption at PAWS & More. While PAWS & More Animal Shelter would like to see their cages empty this season, they also wouldn’t mind seeing their stockings full this Saturday. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says the public is invited to see the shelter decked out...
HARBOR SPRINGS — To help spur local shopping for the holiday season, the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society will be hosting two upcoming holiday markets. The markets will take place over two days — the first coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and the second on Saturday, Dec. 18 — offering shoppers two different times to get holiday gifts for friends, family and maybe even themselves.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The annual holiday open house at Bookcliff Gardens is slated for this Sunday, November 21st from 10am-4pm. The greenhouses will not only be filled with Poinsettias, Christmas cactus, evergreen boughs and wreaths, but for the first time, they will be filled with local makers and artisans, too,
Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving at ‘Feast Before the Feast’. With Thanksgiving almost here, you may be spending more the longer you wait to pick up food or travel. Plus see the latest testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial and updates on Rocky Creek spill.
The Christmas Spirit was in the air during part one of Christmas Open House in Downtown Hope tonight. This event heralded the beginning of the holiday shopping season as many locals strolled the sidewalks and browsed the Christmas goodies displayed in storefronts and at vendor booths all over downtown. Shoppers could be seen enjoying the First United Methodist Handbell Choir, admiring the festive decor, including the HAPS window painting, and even taking a carriage ride! Some even stopped to enjoy the movie, A Christmas Story, playing at the Hub. Most businesses and vendors provided sweet treats and savory snacks for shoppers, as well as fun activities and entertainment.
Not all holiday open houses, or holiday events for that matter, are created equal. Now maybe it’s the fact I’m in Jackson at work all the time, but as we head into the holiday season and all the activities (be sure to check out today’s special edition — Hometown Holidays), one group has really grabbed my attention. That group is the Jackson Main Street Merchants.
Bargain hunters got a jump on their seasonal shopping Saturday at the Ben’s Five and Dime Annual Holiday Open House, which lasts until 5 p.m. The doors opened at 9 a.m., and the aisles quickly filled with shoppers eager for the 20% discount on all items, with many entering to win a Christmas gnome in the Dec. 1 drawing.
GALION—The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to hold their “Annual Holiday Open House and Auction” as a hybrid event in 2021. This event was established in 2004 and is the largest non-dues income generator for the chamber each year. This event allows the chamber to keep their membership dues affordable, continue to advocate for businesses, and pursue economic development opportunities for the area.
HOLLAND — Dozens of families visited downtown Holland on Saturday evening to catch a glimpse of reindeer, pose with Santa Claus and take advantage of special discounts and refreshments at local retailers. The Holiday Open House — a three-hour event with carolers, a reindeer corral and Holland's brightly lit Christmas...
Lusso Della Terra, 21390 Ostrom Road in Fiddletown, will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family fun event includes live music by Jim Gentry, complimentary pictures with Santa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For the adults there will be wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with some amazing holiday wine sales. Oysters and Hor d'oevres will be available. Reservations are recommended but not requires. Book a reservation to secure your spot, or for more information on upcoming events visit Lusso Della Terra's website.
Tucked away down an alley off of Schimmer Drive, Nancy Fairbanks’ quaint pottery studio houses hundreds of pieces of art: whimsical cats, dinnerware with gently sliding purple and blue glaze, vases edged with pierced leaves, horse sculptures large and small and pots yet raw and unglazed. Fairbanks is preparing for...
WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club. Patrons are asked to maintain social distancing while touring the historic properties. Masks are optional.
NEW ULM — In conjunction with the New Ulm Parade of Lights, the Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Museum at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Admission is free. Enjoy live music and holiday treats from 4 to 8 p.m.
PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check off everyone on your Christmas list by going to one place in Centre county that has just about everything you could need — Conklin’s Corner. Conklin’s Corner Antique and Gift Barn is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg. Conklin’s Corner Holiday Open House is...
BERLIN – Candlelight tours and a holiday open house will give the community the chance to experience the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum in the coming weeks. The museum, located on Main Street, will be open for candlelight tours this Friday and will host an open house Dec. 4. “It’s...
INDIANAPOLIS — The pandemic has certainly been a burden on small businesses. Shops and restaurants in Irvington are thanking their supporters during a Holiday Open House next week. “We want to thank the community for all of their support,” says Adam Hampton, owner of Hampton Design Studio and organizer of the event. “We had nearly […]
The classic home at 419 Scioto Street, built in 1839, will be decorated for the season and open for tour on December 19 from 2-5 p.m. to benefit the work of bringing the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum back to life. This special event will kick off Christmas week with a visit from Santa, Johnny Appleseed and Christmas Carolers.
NILES — Two of Niles’ most historic buildings were filled with Christmas spirit this past weekend. The Niles History Center hosted hundreds of community members for its annual Holiday Open House Saturday afternoon. NHC Director Christina Arseneau was thrilled to see the campus brimming with Christmas cheer after last year’s...
There are many opportunities for Mountain Brook residents to celebrate the holidays in December, including the resumption of the Mountain Brook Holiday Parade. The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns to Mountain Brook Village on Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s Holiday Open House, an annual tradition in the Cody area, brings a weekend of free admission to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, and two days to explore the center’s five spacious museums.
Comments / 0