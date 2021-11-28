ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Museum Preparing Holiday Open House

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smoky Hill Museum is preparing for one of its more popular events, its holiday open house. According to the organization, this free family fun event will be Saturday, December 4th, from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. Timed tickets are required,...

www.ksal.com

kciiradio.com

Find Adoption, Volunteer Opportunities at PAWS & More Holiday Open House

Nala is currently available for adoption at PAWS & More. While PAWS & More Animal Shelter would like to see their cages empty this season, they also wouldn’t mind seeing their stockings full this Saturday. Shelter Director Amber Talbot says the public is invited to see the shelter decked out...
PETS
Petoskey News Review

History museum to host 'market at the museum' for holiday shopping

HARBOR SPRINGS — To help spur local shopping for the holiday season, the Harbor Springs Area Historical Society will be hosting two upcoming holiday markets. The markets will take place over two days — the first coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 23 and the second on Saturday, Dec. 18 — offering shoppers two different times to get holiday gifts for friends, family and maybe even themselves.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
westernslopenow.com

The annual holiday open house at Bookcliff Gardens sneak peak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – The annual holiday open house at Bookcliff Gardens is slated for this Sunday, November 21st from 10am-4pm. The greenhouses will not only be filled with Poinsettias, Christmas cactus, evergreen boughs and wreaths, but for the first time, they will be filled with local makers and artisans, too,
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
WRDW-TV

Augusta Museum of History holiday gingerbread village now open

Volunteers provide early Thanksgiving at ‘Feast Before the Feast’. With Thanksgiving almost here, you may be spending more the longer you wait to pick up food or travel. Plus see the latest testimony in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial and updates on Rocky Creek spill.
AUGUSTA, GA
swark.today

Christmas Open House Attracts Holiday Shoppers

The Christmas Spirit was in the air during part one of Christmas Open House in Downtown Hope tonight. This event heralded the beginning of the holiday shopping season as many locals strolled the sidewalks and browsed the Christmas goodies displayed in storefronts and at vendor booths all over downtown. Shoppers could be seen enjoying the First United Methodist Handbell Choir, admiring the festive decor, including the HAPS window painting, and even taking a carriage ride! Some even stopped to enjoy the movie, A Christmas Story, playing at the Hub. Most businesses and vendors provided sweet treats and savory snacks for shoppers, as well as fun activities and entertainment.
ledger.news

Jackson Main Street Merchants’ Holiday Open House

Not all holiday open houses, or holiday events for that matter, are created equal. Now maybe it’s the fact I’m in Jackson at work all the time, but as we head into the holiday season and all the activities (be sure to check out today’s special edition — Hometown Holidays), one group has really grabbed my attention. That group is the Jackson Main Street Merchants.
JACKSON, CA
theperrynews.com

Ben’s Five and Dime hosts annual holiday open house Saturday

Bargain hunters got a jump on their seasonal shopping Saturday at the Ben’s Five and Dime Annual Holiday Open House, which lasts until 5 p.m. The doors opened at 9 a.m., and the aisles quickly filled with shoppers eager for the 20% discount on all items, with many entering to win a Christmas gnome in the Dec. 1 drawing.
SHOPPING
crawfordcountynow.com

Chamber to hold Annual Holiday Open House & Auction

GALION—The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce has made the decision to hold their “Annual Holiday Open House and Auction” as a hybrid event in 2021. This event was established in 2004 and is the largest non-dues income generator for the chamber each year. This event allows the chamber to keep their membership dues affordable, continue to advocate for businesses, and pursue economic development opportunities for the area.
GALION, OH
ledger.news

Fiddletown Holiday Open House at Lusso Della Terra — Saturday, December 11

Lusso Della Terra, 21390 Ostrom Road in Fiddletown, will host a Holiday Open House on Saturday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The family fun event includes live music by Jim Gentry, complimentary pictures with Santa from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. For the adults there will be wine tasting from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with some amazing holiday wine sales. Oysters and Hor d'oevres will be available. Reservations are recommended but not requires. Book a reservation to secure your spot, or for more information on upcoming events visit Lusso Della Terra's website.
FIDDLETOWN, CA
Watauga Democrat

Christmas Open House at the Wilkes Heritage Museum

WILKESBORO — The Wilkes Heritage Museum will hold its annual Christmas Open House on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The museum and Cleveland House will be decorated for the season. Cookies will be available as well as a Christmas card making station from the Wilkes County Stamp Club. Patrons are asked to maintain social distancing while touring the historic properties. Masks are optional.
WILKESBORO, NC
Journal

BCHS to host holiday open house featuring Menzel Village display

NEW ULM — In conjunction with the New Ulm Parade of Lights, the Brown County Historical Society is hosting a Holiday Open House on Friday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.to 8 p.m. at the Brown County Museum at 2 North Broadway, New Ulm. Admission is free. Enjoy live music and holiday treats from 4 to 8 p.m.
NEW ULM, MN
WTAJ

Conklin’s Corner holding Holiday Open House this weekend

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check off everyone on your Christmas list by going to one place in Centre county that has just about everything you could need — Conklin’s Corner. Conklin’s Corner Antique and Gift Barn is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg. Conklin’s Corner Holiday Open House is...
PHILIPSBURG, PA
The Dispatch

Taylor House Museum Offering Candlelight Tours, Open House

BERLIN – Candlelight tours and a holiday open house will give the community the chance to experience the Calvin B. Taylor House Museum in the coming weeks. The museum, located on Main Street, will be open for candlelight tours this Friday and will host an open house Dec. 4. “It’s...
BERLIN, MD
Urbana Citizen

Historic Home Open House to benefit Johnny Appleseed Museum

The classic home at 419 Scioto Street, built in 1839, will be decorated for the season and open for tour on December 19 from 2-5 p.m. to benefit the work of bringing the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum back to life. This special event will kick off Christmas week with a visit from Santa, Johnny Appleseed and Christmas Carolers.
URBANA, OH
Niles Daily Star

PHOTO STORY: Niles History Center hosts Holiday Open House

NILES — Two of Niles’ most historic buildings were filled with Christmas spirit this past weekend. The Niles History Center hosted hundreds of community members for its annual Holiday Open House Saturday afternoon. NHC Director Christina Arseneau was thrilled to see the campus brimming with Christmas cheer after last year’s...
NILES, MI
Village Living

Mountain Brook Holiday Parade returns, plus open houses, tree lighting

There are many opportunities for Mountain Brook residents to celebrate the holidays in December, including the resumption of the Mountain Brook Holiday Parade. The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but returns to Mountain Brook Village on Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., according to the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Powell Tribune

Buffalo Bill Center of the West to host Holiday Open House

This year’s Holiday Open House, an annual tradition in the Cody area, brings a weekend of free admission to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5, enjoy holiday decorations, complimentary hot cocoa and candy canes, and two days to explore the center’s five spacious museums.
CODY, WY

