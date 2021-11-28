ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Tribble, Timothy Michael

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Booking charges: — Driving under influence of alcohol...

www.ksal.com

nolangroupmedia.com

Inside The Mind of Officer Timothy Chandler

Jackson City Police officer, Timothy Chandler, took the time to sit down with me and let me know what was inside his mind. Jackson City Police Officer, Timothy Chandler, began his career in 1993. He graduated from Hamilton College in Ohio. He then began his career at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Around four years ago Officer Chandler worked in Jackson but moved back to Beattyville. He worked at the Beattyville Police Department for 4 ½ years.
JACKSON, KY
foxwilmington.com

Man pleads guilty to murder of Timothy Smart

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A man pleaded guilty Monday to the murder of a man who was reported missing in 1995 in Brunswick County. Bryan Lee O’Daniels entered his guilty plea to second-degree murder in court Monday as his trial for the murder of Timothy Jason Smart was set to begin. He was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Alcohol
The Independent

Christy Giles: Police say model’s death is drug overdose as husband says masked men dumped body

The husband of LA-based model and aspiring actress Christy Giles has paid tribute to her on Instagram after she was allegedly found outside a Los Angeles hospital at the weekend.Giles, who died of a suspected drug overdose, was allegedly found dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital following a night out with friends. Her family blame a group of masked men. A friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, was allegedly dumped at another hospital two hours later and remains in critical care. Giles’s husband, Jan Cilliers, told his Instagram followers that he could not believe what had happened, and that she was “taken from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police Find Family Of Young Boy Walking In Street Early Saturday

UPDATE: Baltimore Police said they have located the child’s family and that the family is communicating with Child Protective Services. Update: Please cancel the lookout for the little guy’s family. They have been located and are communicating with Child Protective Services — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 29, 2021 BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young boy walking in the street alone early Saturday morning. The boy is about 3 to 4 years old. He didn’t know his name or address when officers found him about 3 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kennedy Avenue after responding to a call about child neglect. The boy was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital for an evaluation but appears to be in good condition. The Department of Social Services is trying to find the boy’s guardian or parents. If you know the boy’s identity, call 410-396-2433.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

Suspect Arrested 3 Times In 24 Hours, Denver Police Officer Begs Judge To Not Release Him

DENVER (CBS4) – Police typically use arrest affidavits to simply state the circumstances surrounding an arrest. Last week, a Denver police officer used an arrest affidavit to warn the court not to give a defendant bail. Robert Avila had been arrested three times in 24 hours. While his initial charges weren’t felonies, officers described him as erratic, incoherent and escalating, but the judges twice released him on a personal recognizance bond, which meant he just had to promise to return for his next court appearance. Robert Avila (credit: Denver Police) Avila’s first arrest came on Oct. 25 just after 10 p.m. Police were...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes: Six-year-old warned that his father ‘was going to kill him,’ court told

A six-year-old boy had warned people “for well over a year” before his death that his father would kill him but “nobody listened”, a murder trial has heard.Arthur Labinjo-Hughes died in June last year after suffering an “unsurvivable” head injury while solely in the care of his step-mother.His father Thomas Hughes, 29, and step-mother Emma Tustin, 32, are on trial at Coventry crown court accused of murder – which they both deny.Medical evidence shows Arthur would not have been able to inflict the injuries on himself, but Tustin maintains that she is innocent of murder.The step-mother has pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
whdh.com

Man accused of fatally stabbing young mother 58 times in Lowell ordered held without bail

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been ordered held without bail after prosecutors say he fatally stabbed a young mother 58 times in Lowell on Thanksgiving. Leonard D. Robinson, 22, of Lowell, appeared in Lowell District Court on Tuesday to face a murder charge in connection with the death of Dejah Jenkins-Minus, 22 of Boston, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
LOWELL, MA

