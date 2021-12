Bath Fire Department is investigating a house trailer fire that spread to a neighboring home. Around 11:15 am on Thursday, they were called out the trailer park located on North Dixie Highway for a fully engulfed trailer fire. When they arrived, the wind spread the fire to a trailer next door. A family was home in one of the mobile homes the when the fire broke out and got out safely, no one was home in the other mobile home. Besides the wind, the Bath fire department had to deal with a lack of access to water, so additional trucks were called in.

