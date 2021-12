Seattle - A shift in the weather pattern this week will introduce a cooler airmass and the return of mountain snow. After some convergence zone showers mainly in Snohomish and King counties this morning, we will be back to drier weather this afternoon. Temps will be about 5-10 degrees cooler today with highs around 50 degrees. That's close to average for this time of year.

SNOHOMISH, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO