Middle East

IS roadside bomb in Iraq leaves 5 peshmerga dead, 4 wounded

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD (AP) — The official state news agency of Iraq’s Kurdish-run region says a roadside bomb attack by Islamic State group fighters in northern...

keyt.com

KEYT

Israeli airstrike on central Syria leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s military says Israeli warplanes attacked some army positions in the country’s central region leaving two civilians dead and seven people wounded, six of them soldiers. The unnamed military official was quoted by state media as saying that the Israeli warplanes fired their missiles early Wednesday while flying over neighboring Lebanon’s airspace. Israel has staged hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah group that has fighters deployed in Syria.
MILITARY
AFP

Iraqi cleric Sadr's bloc declared biggest election winner

Iraq's Shiite Muslim firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr was confirmed Tuesday as the biggest winner of last month's parliamentary election, that had sparked charges of voter fraud from pro-Iranian factions. Trailing behind Sadr's bloc in the Shiite camp with 17 seats was the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary force, which is now integrated into Iraq's state security apparatus.
MIDDLE EAST
crossroadstoday.com

Eight dead and 13 children injured as bomb explodes near school in Somalia

(CNN) — At least eight civilians were killed and 17 others injured, including 13 school children, after a suicide car bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu Thursday morning, according to state media. The blast occurred in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, near two schools and the residence of former president Abdikasim Salat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
KEYT

Report: Israel failed to probe shootings at Gaza protests

JERUSALEM (AP) — Rights groups say Israel failed to investigate shootings that killed more than 200 Palestinians and wounded thousands at violent protests along the Gaza frontier in 2018 and 2019. That would potentially strengthen the case for the International Criminal Court to intervene. The Israeli military rejected the findings, saying the “mass riots” organized by Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers were aimed at providing cover for attacks. The military said alleged abuses were investigated. B’Tselem said that out of 143 cases referred to military prosecutors, one soldier was convicted and given a month of community service. The military says at least two soldiers have been convicted and other cases are still being investigated.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN says Islamic State committed war crimes at Iraqi prison

The head of a U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq said that Islamic State extremists committed crimes against humanity and war crimes at a prison in Mosul in June 2014, where at least 1,000 predominantly Shiite Muslim prisoners were systematically killed.Christian Ritscher told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that evidence collected from mass graves containing the remains of victims of executions carried out at Badush Central Prison and from survivors shows detailed preparations of the attack by senior Islamic State members followed by an assault on the morning of June 10 that year.“Prisoners captured were led to sites...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
NewsBreak
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Islamic State expanding to nearly all Afghan provinces, Taliban unable to control, warns UN envoy

The UN envoy to Afghanistan on Wednesday said that the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group now appears present in nearly all Afghan provinces and “increasingly active”. Briefing on the Afghanistan situation following the Taliban’s takeover, Deborah Lyons, UN special representative for Afghanistan, told the UN Security Council that the Taliban “appears to rely heavily on extra-judicial detentions and killings” in its response against suspected Islamic State-Khorasan members.
WORLD

