Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

David Dahlquist’s show opening at Moberg Gallery was also a retirement party for his administrative duties at RDG. For the first time this fall, Moberg Gallery is showing two of Iowa’s best-known artists. Their November exhibition featured David Dahlquist, a man who has worn many hats very well. After a teaching career, Dahlquist turned to ceramics and eventually became the head honcho at RDG Planning and Design, the multidiscipline firm in Des Moines that has created projects all over America. Their Facebook page identifies them as “architects, artists, engineers, landscape architects and planners with a passion for design and a drive to make a difference.” After working on more than 80 public art projects across the country since 1988, including the well-known High Trestle Trail Bridge project and the Art-in-Transit program for the Iowa DOT, Dahlquist wanted to show his own work again, to return to the life of a studio artist.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO