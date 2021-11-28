Charlevoix Circle mARkeT

Hickory – Full Circle Arts invites the public to a special Holiday Market Night Thursday, December 2, 6:00 to 8:00 pm. Art and gifts will be available for sale, and refreshments will be provided. It will also be an opportunity to meet many of the artists who are participating in FCA’s Holiday Market Show December 2 to 30, to honor the holiday season.
12:30pm: Santa will be outside the Lyric Theatre to meet & greet kids. 6pm: Christmas Tree Lighting on Main St., downtown Harbor Springs. Gather with your friends & neighbors to sing carols. Following, will be an ecumenical chili dinner in the Holy Childhood Parish Hall at 150 W. Main St. Also enjoy homemade cookies & hot cocoa.
This will run three consecutive weekends, & each weekend will feature a different group of artists & artisans. There will be fun holiday workshops where you can make your own ornaments, holiday decor & gifts.
Annual showcase of 2D + 3D work that offers small, original art at affordable prices, $150 or less. Runs Nov. 5 – Dec. 16, & features the work of 19 artists working in mixed media, collage, paper, painting, glass, wood, pastel, clay, charcoal, watercolor, & digital imagery. A Holiday Open House, with music & refreshments, takes place Dec. 9, 5–7 pm at the GAAC. Exhibition visitors can also enjoy the GAAC’s holiday forest, a group of decorated trees that line the driveway & GAAC front yard.
Recently opened by owners Chuck and Elizabeth Schilling, David Levy, and manager-sommelier Micki McGuire. This place is called VUE, pronounced like view, for a reason…the stunning view on the water, overlooking the red lighthouse and ships sailing the channel through the Charlevoix Memorial Drawbridge!. Offering over 100 wines from all...
4pm: Tree lighting on the corner of Spring & Hammond streets. Following will be caroling around the tree. Then head to The Boathouse for the "Jubilee of Trees for 501-C3's," featuring 25 decorated trees donated by local businesses, organizations & individuals for this unique silent auction. The Jordan Valley Community Band will perform at 4:30pm. The East Jordan Co-Op Nursery’s Holiday Bake Sale will take place from 4:30-8pm at The Boathouse. Remember to get your shopping passport card.
A couple redefining the art of cuisine and partnership in Traverse City. Everyone knows what an artist’s studio is, but what about a food studio? For Forrest and Nicole Moline, it’s a creative hub for the culinary arts. Swap out paintbrushes, canvas, and a gallery showroom for chef’s knives, a stove, and a dining room, and you have the same concept — only with different mediums and materials.
The Columbus Circle Holiday Market had to be put on pause last year due to the pandemic, but Urbanspace, the beloved annual event’s organizers, have announced its November 29 return!. Located at the southern entrance to Central Park at 59th Street, the market will once again be lined with over...
Shop from a selection of artisan made gifts, held inside the Town Hall, Glen Arbor. Goods available include: pastel paintings, cards & postcards, logo merchandise, fine art photography, scarves & gloves, & much more.
Adults: $28; youth under 18: $15 (plus fees) Filled with laughter & misadventures, middle-aged women successfully bond & find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays from Nov. 18 - Dec. 4, starting at 2:00pm on Sundays & 7:30pm on all other days. (No performance on Thanksgiving.)
Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects of art displayed on the tree. Other small functional items will be available as well. Runs everyday during regular open gallery hours from Nov. 17 - Jan. 1.
Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District, Glen Arbor. Pre-lit tees will be placed on the grounds of the Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District by Nov. 12. Sponsor a tree for $150 with a minimum of $100 per sponsored tree going towards Glen Lake Schools Student Assistance Fund. Groups & families can choose a theme & must provide all decorations (tree, lights & stands will be provided by Crystal River Outfitters). The sponsoring families/groups may then decorate their tree through Nov. 27. It is the hope then that all trees will be fully decorated & available for strolling by all through the New Year.
“We sat around and of course you think ‘what kind of French names and things,’” said Brian Freund, describing the moments he and his wife, Emily, tried coming up with a restaurant name. They finally figured, why fight it. “If we call it any of these names, they’re just going...
This after work happy hour features appetizers from The Towne Plaza including roast beef crostini, chicken lettuce wraps, prosciutto & melon skewers, & avocado toast, as well as a selection of beverages. Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win great prizes, including: A Weekend Test Drive in a New Ford Bronco; Full Car Detail Package ($250 value); & $100 Gift Basket. Admission is either a new unwrapped toy or $10. All toys & admission proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots, & Fox Motors will match all monetary proceeds from the event.
David Dahlquist’s show opening at Moberg Gallery was also a retirement party for his administrative duties at RDG. For the first time this fall, Moberg Gallery is showing two of Iowa’s best-known artists. Their November exhibition featured David Dahlquist, a man who has worn many hats very well. After a teaching career, Dahlquist turned to ceramics and eventually became the head honcho at RDG Planning and Design, the multidiscipline firm in Des Moines that has created projects all over America. Their Facebook page identifies them as “architects, artists, engineers, landscape architects and planners with a passion for design and a drive to make a difference.” After working on more than 80 public art projects across the country since 1988, including the well-known High Trestle Trail Bridge project and the Art-in-Transit program for the Iowa DOT, Dahlquist wanted to show his own work again, to return to the life of a studio artist.
For 8th-12th graders. This fun & informative session surveys a wide range of careers in art & design. Learn what to expect from art school, & get tips for building a competitive portfolio. Reserve your spot.
Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, Ballroom, Manistee. Presented by the Lakeside Club. Proceeds benefit the Manistee County Humane Society’s Homeward Bound Animal Shelter & the Youth Armory Project.
Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
