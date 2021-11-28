USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.
A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning just south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The small temblor, centered about 8 miles southwest of Gilroy, struck at 10:34 a.m., the USGS said. No other information was immediately available.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — In northern Denmark, six stranded customers and about two dozen employees spent the night in a IKEA furniture store, sleeping in the beds that are usually on show. A snowstorm that brought up to 30 centimeters (12 inches) of snow meant that customers and employees were unable to leave when the department store in Aalborg closed on Wednesday evening. They spent the evening watching television and eating, before sleeping in beds in the showroom. The local store manager was quoted as saying that people could “pick the exact bed they always have wanted to try.” .
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities in Norway say at least 50 people in Oslo have been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the cases are connected to a company’s Christmas party in a restaurant in the capital. The Oslo Municipality said Thursday that “more cases are expected,” and tracing is being carried out “to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks.” In response to omicron, the Norwegian government said new restrictions would take effect Friday. Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said they include working from home when possible, a 100-person attendance limit at private indoor events in public places or rented venues, and restaurants and bars having to register patrons.
