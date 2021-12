No. 2 Michigan and No. 13 Iowa meet in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday in Indianapolis to decide the conference champion and a possible College Football Playoff berth. The Wolverines come into the game off what's easily the biggest win for the program in more than a decade, and certainly the Jim Harbaugh era, as it beat rival Ohio State 42-27 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It was Michigan's first win over the hated Buckeyes since 2011 and only the fourth time since 2000.

IOWA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO