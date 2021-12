Here's a look at The Way of Wrath, an upcoming RPG that puts players in the shoes of the chieftain of a pre-historic tribe, and challenges you to survive. Choose your allies, engage in fierce combat, and most importantly, stay alive in the harsh world of the early Bronze Age. From picking your character's skills to cooking and crafting, watch the The Way of Wrath gameplay trailer for a look at what's to come. The Way of Wrath is scheduled to release in 2022 and is available to wishlist now on Steam and GOG.

