SPONSORED: Data investors to predict cities’ investment attractiveness

By Jennifer Babcock
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccessful global real estate strategies require market intelligence based on data — and lots of it — to reveal which cities will attract residents and investors as “living cities.”...

Data Is Driving an Investment Boom in Niche Assets

Niche asset classes are dominating the post-pandemic investment activity. While many of these property types are serving as a flight to safety for investors looking to hedge against downside risk after a turbulent year, data is illuminating opportunities in these asset classes, opening the door for investors to diversify into non-traditional property segments.
Sustainable investors look for profits in fuzzy data

(Reuters) - Sustainability-focused investors believe a little effort can go a long way toward finding profitable opportunities buried in incomplete corporate environmental or social impact filings. That is according to several speakers on a panel at  the  Reuters Next conference, who described how they choose sustainable investments and work with...
Top 10 Percent of NFT Traders Perform 85 Percent of All Transactions, New Research Reveals

Though the NFT market is on everybody’s mind, the details of how it functions and who it rewards are still murky. This past October, however, a team of researchers with funding from the Alan Turing Institute released one of the first papers to analyze the NFT market. Titled “Mapping the NFT revolution: market trends, trade networks, and visual features,” Matthieu Nadini et al. published in Nature some surprising results. Despite the fact that NFTs have been touted as a democratizing force for art, the paper revealed that top buyers account for the majority of sales and very few artists make more...
UBS Asset Management releases its real estate outlook report

The economy slowed in the third quarter, while inflation is proving higher and more persistent than originally expected, according to UBS Asset Management in its real estate outlook report. Real estate markets were strong, with global transaction activity back to pre-pandemic levels and falls in yields and cap rates reported...
Economy
Markets
Real Estate
Market Data
Market Analysis
CBRE Investment Management and Portus Retail closes largest European single-asset retail park transaction in two years

CBRE Investment Management, on behalf of the European Co-Investment Fund (ECF), has sold BIG Shopping Park in Copenhagen, owned in a joint venture with Portus Retail Partners, to M&G Real Estate. The sale represents one of the largest European single-asset retail transactions, and for the Nordics region, it is the second-largest single-asset retail transaction to have closed since the beginning of the pandemic.
Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
Apollo acquires Griffin Capital, largest investment in global wealth to-date

Apollo has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the U.S. wealth distribution and asset management businesses of Griffin Capital. Apollo will acquire Griffin’s asset management business, which includes its investment team and more than $5 billion of assets under management in individual investor-focused products. Griffin, a pioneer in bringing alternatives to individual investors, was one of the earliest firms to launch the interval fund structure.
New Mexico SIC makes follow-on commitment to Berkshire fund

The New Mexico State Investment Council (NMSIC) has approved a follow-on commitment of up to $50 million to Berkshire Bridge Loan Investors II-A (BBLI II-A), on behalf of its real return portfolio. NMSIC categorized the investment as a real estate commitment. BBLI II-A is a closed-end, coinvestment vehicle that will...
Built environment in urgent need of regeneration

Debate is raging on what the city of the future will look like, with the pandemic serving to hasten many of the trends that were already reshaping the urban landscape and real estate markets. JLL’s report Regeneration. Shaping the built environment to create value for all shows the opportunity and accountability for real estate to regenerate cities. Findings of the report indicate that technology, sustainability pressures, and shifting workforce and consumer preferences are driving change in the way that land and buildings are used. These shifts have accelerated the impetus for investors, developers and occupi.
Singaporean investor buys WeWork City of London office

Singaporean investment firm Sun Venture has plans to buy WeWork’s freehold office buildings in London, with an estimated sales price of £150 million (€177 million/$200 million), Estates Gazette reported. The seller is WeWork-affiliated investment firm Ark. The office is located at 120 Moorgate, an office building in Finsbury Square, City...
Blackstone funds sell controlling interest in lending platform for $1b

Athene and Apollo have announced that Athene has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Aqua Finance, a consumer lending platform, from funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, at a valuation of approximately $1 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Apollo will manage the investment on behalf of Athene....
WorthPad: An investment Platform For Investors and Incubator for Entrepreneurs

Worthpad is a multi-chain platform that aims to create wealth for its investors. The platform seeks to make projects in the blockchain ecosystem easily accessible to the masses. It has a dedicated team that seeks to develop high-quality products while also seeking to raise funds for these products from the general market.
