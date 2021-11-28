SPONSORED: Data investors to predict cities’ investment attractiveness

Debate is raging on what the city of the future will look like, with the pandemic serving to hasten many of the trends that were already reshaping the urban landscape and real estate markets. JLL’s report Regeneration. Shaping the built environment to create value for all shows the opportunity and accountability for real estate to regenerate cities. Findings of the report indicate that technology, sustainability pressures, and shifting workforce and consumer preferences are driving change in the way that land and buildings are used. These shifts have accelerated the impetus for investors, developers and occupi.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO