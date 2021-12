“The only criteria is my enthusiasm for the music,” says Paul Condon about his Dublin-based tape label, Fort Evil Fruit. “I operate under the assumption that if I’m really into something, it will resonate with at least a few other people.” Condon launched the imprint in 2011 with releases by his friends in the Irish underground, including a tape by his own group, United Bible Studies. But he soon expanded to include music from around the globe, such as the voice-and-piano songs of France’s Delphine Dora, the violin improvisations of St. Louis’ Alex Cunningham, and the haunting clatter of Argentinian trio ​​Úgjü Sectas.

