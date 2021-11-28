ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruise News: Top Stories From November

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cruise industry continues to bounce back from the impact of the...

healththoroughfare.com

Moderna CEO Releases Important Statement About Omicron Covid Variant

The latest and most significant Covid variant, Omicron, has been making headlines all over the place. Check out the latest reports about the new variant of Covid below. It’s been just revealed by MarketWatch that Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel has left no doubt about his approach to the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant.
TravelPulse

Travel Industry Reacts to Biden's New COVID-19 Travel Requirements

The travel industry reacted swiftly to the Biden administration's new policies on travel, and while some see the new restrictions as harmful to the industry, many were happy they didn't go farther to include options such as quarantines. On Thursday, December 2, President Biden announced all travelers arriving into the...
TravelPulse

Omicron Variant: What Travelers Need To Know

The Omicron variant is the newest COVID-19 variant to gain worldwide attention when it was discovered last week, prompting governments worldwide to close international travel to and from Southern African countries, its region of origin. Already, the U.K. changed its entry requirements for all international travelers, requiring a rigorous testing...
TravelPulse

Canada's First All-Inclusive Mountain Resort Officially Welcomes Guests

Years in the making, the highly anticipated Club Med Quebec Charlevoix today officially welcomes its first visitors. Located 90 minutes from the Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, the property is in an ideal location to take in the surrounding views, nestled between the mountains and the scenic St. Lawrence River.
CBS LA

Disney Cruises To Require COVID Vaccines For Children 5 And Older

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated, while passengers who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails. Younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine must complete testing requirements, which must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test, the company said. Rapid antigen tests are not acceptable options, officials said. Disney’s vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law that would fine companies for mandating vaccines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company has sued over the law, and won an injunction against the state for enforcing it. The state has appealed the decision. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
TravelPulse

Robb Report

This New Superyacht-to-Resort Partnership Lets You Cruise to the Waldorf Astoria Maldives

What’s better than one of the world’s most beautiful yachts? When it’s paired with one of the most luxurious hotels in the Maldives. This winter, SuperYachtsMonaco and Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi are offering an unparalleled charter experience aboard the iconic Maltese Falcon that includes a spot of indulgence at the secluded five-star resort. With this new partnership, all charter guests will be given daily access to the idyllic Waldorf Astoria that comprises the entire island of Ithaafushi in the South Male Atoll. You can come and go as you please each day, and no other day visitors will be allowed on the...
TravelPulse

TravelPulse

Travel Insurance Sales Are Skyrocketing Due To Omicron Variant

Travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth just revealed that it’s seen a 53-percent increase in travel insurance sales since the news about the existence of the Omicron variant was released. Squaremouth reports that demand for travel insurance had already been on the rise since international borders began opening this year and...
TravelPulse

10 Magical Holiday Experiences at Hotels Around the US

The holidays are upon us! While we love celebrating with our loved ones, sometimes those extra-special moments are made even sweeter when traveling. These hotel experiences make enjoying the holidays even sweeter. You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy...
TravelPulse

WTTC Report Identifies Digital Solutions To Restore Travel and Tourism

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has published a new report detailing some of the key digital solutions necessary to restore mobility around the world. The report, titled "Digital Solutions for Reviving International Travel," calls on governments around the world to adopt a more internationally coordinated response to COVID-19 when it comes to travel and tourism and asks them to begin implementing digital solutions that will facilitate the resumption of safe and stress-free international travel.
TravelPulse

New Canadian Travel Rules Take Effect Today

Canada's new travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers take effect today (November 30), which is good news to many as it includes no testing required for shorter trips and an expanded vaccine list. To be considered fully vaccinated, a traveller must have received the full series of a vaccine—or combination...
TravelPulse

Oasis Hotels & Resorts Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

WHY IT RATES: Oasis Hotels & Resorts has adapted to the challenges over the past year, earning the properties positive reviews on Tripadvisor. —Codie Liermann, Senior Editor. Grand Oasis Palm, Oasis Palm, Oh! Cancun the Urban Oasis and Smart Cancun by Oasis have all been recognized as 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winners for being ranked among the top 10 percent of properties on Tripadvisor. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, these resorts stood out by continuously delighting travelers.
Sourcing Journal

Earlier Spending, Out-of-Stocks Curb Cyber Monday Sales

Cyber Monday ain’t what it used to be. The earlier-than-usual spending this holiday season has taken its toll on the biggest online shopping day of the year. According to Adobe, Cyber Monday generated $10.7 billion in e-commerce revenue for U.S. retailers, down 1.4 percent from last year’s $10.8 billion total—a dip of approximately $100 million. Salesforce had a more positive calculation, with Cyber Monday sales coming in at 3 percent growth to $11.3 billion compared to 2020. The results came in after Black Friday already showed tepid sales. Adobe said the day’s sales dipped nearly $100 million from $9 billion to $8.9 billion,...
TravelPulse

Silversea Cruises Appoints Katina Athanasiou SVP of Sales

Silversea Cruises appointed cruise industry veteran Katina Athanasiou as senior vice president of sales, effective Dec. 1, 2021. She will drive Silversea’s sales strategy in the Americas across all channels, reporting to Mark Conroy, Silversea’s managing director-the Americas. With a career that spans 21 years, Athanasiou most recently served as...
TravelPulse

Outrigger Releases Design of New Thailand Resort

Outrigger Resorts has revealed the design for its Outrigger Khao Lak Beach Resort in Bang Sak Beach, Thailand, expected to open for guests on December 15, 2021. The resort is undergoing a redesign, featuring 158 rooms, suites and private villas. The resort will also offer a kids’ club, a landscaped garden and 3.5 miles of pristine beachfront. The Edgewater Bar & Grill, a new addition to the resort, will offer a calming atmosphere, complete with tropical swing chairs, daybeds and music to complement its western and Asian dishes.
