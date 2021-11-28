ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

2024 Watch: Trump super PAC holding top-dollar fundraiser this week

By Paul Steinhauser
 4 days ago

Former President Donald Trump’s super PAC is hosting its largest fundraiser to date this week. The Make America Great Again, Again super PAC event on Thursday, Dec. 2, will be held at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Sources in Trump world tell Fox News to expect some...

