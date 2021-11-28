ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance to Win $500! | entry for November 28th

thelaseronline.com
 5 days ago

Just in time for the holidays, you could win $500 with The Laser’s Christmas With The Benjamins !. And there’s not just one $500 prize, but...

www.thelaseronline.com

chapelboro.com

#HeardOnTheHill – Listen for a Chance to Win $979!

To celebrate our award-winning radio station, we’re giving away $979 this Fall!. Starting on Monday, November 15th, just listen for the cues from our on-air hosts and post what you heard on Facebook or Twitter using #HeardOnTheHill. EXAMPLE:. Each time you post you’ll be entered to win $979 from 97.9...
HOBBIES
holycitysinner.com

Society of Bluffton Artists’ 28th Annual Judged Show Call for Entries

Lowcountry artists are invited to submit their works of art for The Society of Bluffton Artists’ (SOBA) 28th Annual Judged Show. Winners will be awarded first, second and third place cash awards in the following categories: Acrylic, Oil, Watercolor, Photography, Drawing (pastel, pencil/graphite, pen & ink) and Miscellaneous (mixed media, collage, 3-D, stained glass).
BLUFFTON, SC
The Cullman Tribune

Pop-up drive-in to bring Christmas movies to Cullman Fairgrounds for December

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema, a pop-up drive in theatre, will be presenting holiday films at the Cullman Fairgrounds throughout the month of December. Only 45 tickets are available per film. Advance tickets are now on sale at Throwback Outdoor Cinema Event through Eventbrite for $25 per vehicle. The gates are open 30 minutes prior to the beginning of the films. Kernel Kullman popcorn is also available for pre-order if you purchase your ticket in advance. Here is the list of dates and films featured: 12/4 and 12/5 – “Elf” 5:30pm12/10 – “Home Alone” 6:30pm12/11 – “Ernest Saves Christmas” 5:30pm12/12 – “A Christmas Story” 5:30pm12/17 – “The Polar Express” 6:30pm12/18 – “It’s a Wonderful Life” 5:30pm12/19 – “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” 5:30pm12/22 – “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6:30pm12/23 – “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” 6:30pm To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/throwback-outdoor-cinema-36125439233?ref=eofblike&fbclid=IwAR1B60NaCOKFRyRDoUC2iLZUL28YjV6uwjkkMD8TfDN2qMcBeWTLBNkPeoU. The Fairgrounds are located at 1501 Sportsman Lake Rd NW, Cullman. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
#Laser
WOOD

Maranda’s Weekend Fun Guide November 26th – 28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are nearing the start of december and that means that the holiday festivities are in full swing. Its the weekend and that means its time for holiday family fun in West Michigna and we have a complete list of ideas that are sure to get you into the holiday spirit this season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Day

Clamming for chowder in Groton

Groton — Merle Emmons of Mystic was raking up clams Wednesday in the water at Bluff Point State Park. He said he was having pretty good luck and would use the clams to make chowder. "I'd rather be here than sitting at home," said the retiree, who spends as many...
GROTON, CT
kpcw.org

Park City Mountain Resort targets November 28th opening day

Park City Mountain Resort announced Tuesday it is planning to open for the season on Sunday, November 28th. After pushing back its original opening day two weeks ago, PCMR hopes to get skiers and snowboarders back on the slopes this Sunday, November 28th. According to the resort, the Canyon’s Village...
PARK CITY, UT
sonicboomrecords.com

Charts Recap for November 22nd- 28th, 2021

We’ve calculated our post Black Friday sales and have a new weekly top-ten best-sellers chart posted! And unsurprisingly we have one of RSD Black Friday’s featured exclusives at number one! It’s THE LIFE AQUATIC WITH STEVE ZISSOU soundtrack! This colored vinyl reissue of the Seu Jorge heavy soundtrack to the classic 2004 film has been hard to find for far too long! (Though, this was an ‘RSD First’ release, which means if you missed this version, a repress should be on the way sooner than later.)
LIFESTYLE
Syracuse.com

NY Ski Report for November 28th

Belleayre Mt.11/27/2021 at 7:41:14 PM00MG - LG6 - 182 - 02 - 09:00AM / 4:00PM. Events:Opening Day At Belleayre. Note The Catskill Thunder Gondola Will Be Operating For Upload / Download Only And Available Terrain Will Be For Intermediate And Advanced Abilities. ~ http://www.belleayre.com. Bristol Mountain11/27/2021 at 19:35:58 - -...
SPORTS
953wiki.com

Local News from Sunday, November 28th, 2021

A comprehensive series of classes on Mondays in the Auditorium. Landscape painters will be learning Landscape painting broadly, with a special emphasis on water in landscape, culminating in the Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit from January to February 2022, in which students will be encouraged to contribute their work to a special gallery showing at the Library.
VISUAL ART
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 28th, 2021

This week has been full of great releases, despite the fact that it was Thanksgiving week in the US. We managed to test drive the MX Linux 21 AHS edition, new Deepin Linux, Alpine Linux, Endless OS, IPFire, and Clonezilla Live versions, as well as to update our VirtualBox, LibreOffice, Tux Paint, and Proton installs.
COMPUTERS
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle Holiday Market returns Saturday

The sixth annual Hartselle Holiday Market will return to the Hartselle Tabernacle Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Approximately 60 vendors will be present selling a wide array of unique arts and crafts, jewelry and woodworking items. Vendors who feature health and beauty products, clothing items and children’s toys will also be a part of the event.
HARTSELLE, AL
thelaseronline.com

Foo Fighters announce 2022 North American tour dates

Foo Fighters announced a leg of North American tour dates for 2022, including concerts at stadiums and amphitheaters in May, July and August. The band will kick off the tour at The Pavilion At Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on May 14, hitting North Carolina and then New York City’s Citi Field on July 17. From there the band hits Saratoga Springs, New York on July 19; Toronto on July 22; Philadelphia on July 24; Bangor, Maine on July 27 and Montreal on July 29. The group travels to Noblesville, Indiana on August 1 before stops in Minneapolis on August 3 and Denver on August 6. Foo Fighters perform in West Valley, Utah on August 8; Big Sky, Montana on August 10 and Seattle on August 13 ahead of two nights at Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles on August 18 and 20.
MUSIC
thelaseronline.com

Judas Priest announce rescheduled 50th anniversary dates with support from Queensryche

Judas Priest postponed dates on their 50th-anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner suffered an acute cardiac aortic dissection (his aorta ruptured) during the band’s performance at the ‘Louder Than Life’ festival. Now that Faulkner is recovering and on the mend, the band have announced a new run of rescheduled dates. The six-week trek begins on March 4 in Peoria, Ill., and concludes on April 13 in Hamilton, Ont.
PEORIA, IL
The Cullman Times

Community band concert returns Dec. 6

The Cullman Community Band will be ushering in the holidays with its annual free Christmas concert on Dec. 6. The concert will take place at the Cullman High School auditorium, and will begin at 7 p.m. For those wanting to hear an outdoor performance with some cooler temperatures to go...
CULLMAN, AL
Secret Chicago

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” Is Finally Open In Chicago’s Medinah Temple

“Sleigh Bells: A Kaleidoscopic Christmas” is a multicolor holiday experience at the heart of Medinah Temple. Get your tickets for this jolly pop-up now open in Chicago!. Experience a holiday season like no other at this illuminated Christmas pop-up experience. Among the twinkling LED tunnels of the historic Medinah Temple, large infinity mirror ice caves, immersive projection mapping, and seasonal art installations await. This December, we’re getting a kaleidoscopic Christmas!
CHICAGO, IL
The Bulletin

Holidays and craft beer! What 8 Eastern CT breweries have on tap this weekend.

Another long work week means another weekend to treat yourself with some delicious craft beers! We've looked through a mix of tap lists throughout New London and Windham counties to find what local breweries are serving up. This weekend's highlights include Bear Hands Brewing Company's 8% Vanilla Coconut Porter. "Dessert," Willimantic Brewing Company's 6.6% "Commemorative IPA," Outer Light Brewing...
NEW LONDON, CT

