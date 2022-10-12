Best Gaming Laptop Deals for Prime Day October

A new gaming laptop can literally change . . . the game for you. You'll be able to play your favorite titles on the go and, hopefully, have a system you can also use for some work or web browsing. This October is a great time to save on a gaming laptop because Amazon is launching its Prime Early Access sale, more commonly called Prime Day October, on October 11th and 12th.

You can find strong savings, not only at Amazon but also at competitors such as Best Buy, Newegg and Dell. We're highlighting all of the best gaming laptop deals below. We also maintain lists of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 and best gaming laptops overall .

RTX 30 Series gaming laptop deals

Alienware m15 R7 (RTX 3060, Ryzen 7): was $1699, now $1449 at Dell

This Alienware m15 R7 comes with an RTX 3060 GPU, Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 512GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. Its 15.6-inch FHD screen runs at 165 Hz.

Alienware x15 (RTX 3070, 360 Hz): was $2749, now $1599 at Dell

This 0.6-inch thick, 15-inch gaming laptop is powered by an RTX 3070 GPU, Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1 512GB SSD. Its FHD screen runs at 360 Hz.

Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4: was $2,199, now $1,389 at Newegg with Promo Code FTSBXAZ86

This powerful laptop aimed at creators and gamers has some fantastic features that include a super-sharp 4K/UHD AMOLED screen, that's powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti GPU, and Intel's Core i7-12700H CPU. Other specs include 16GBs of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. Use promo code FTSBXAZ86 to get this low price.

Alienware M17 R5 (RX 6850M, Ryzen 9, 4K): was $2599, now $2049 at Dell

This AMD-powered configuration boasts a speedy RX 6850M GPU, a Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. Its 17.3-inch, 4K screen runs at 120 Hz.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE: was $2,999, now $2,499 at Amazon

Acer's slim, 16-inch gaming laptop is an absolute monster, with some of the most powerful mobile components available, that include a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080 Ti GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1189 at Amazon

For Prime Day, you get can 15% off the Dell G15 with a Core i7-12700 H, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and a 15.6-inch, 120 Hz display.

Acer Nitro 5 (RTX 3050 Ti, Core i7): was $999, now $749 at Amazon

If you're looking for an inexpensive gaming laptop that has enough oomph to play games with some raytracing, this Nitro 5 config could be a great choice. It has RTX 3050 Ti graphics, a Core i7-11800H CPU, a 144 Hz display and a 512GB SSD. The only downer is the 8GB of RAM but you can upgrade it.

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,699 at Newegg

Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU, the GL76 gaming laptop from MSI has a Core i7-12700H at its heart and graphics powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070. This config also features 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD.

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080, Core i7): was $2,299, now $1,799 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Comes with Dying Light 2 for a limited time.

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070, Core i9): was $2,699, now $2,499 at Newegg

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-11980HK, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high / ultra settings.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080, Ryzen 9): was $2,399, now $1,799 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti, Ryzen 9): was $1,599, now $1,379 at Walmart

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display.

GTX 16 Series gaming laptop deals

HP Pavilion Gaming (i5-9300H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $775 at Amazon

This inexpensive older laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 15-inch FHD display.

