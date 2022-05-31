Best Gaming Laptop Deals 2022

Today’s best gaming laptops are expensive, to say the least, which is what makes these sales the best time to save big.

Scouring the internet for the best deals is my bread and butter, and the state of these huge gaming laptop savings so far is a good telltale sign that this year is going to be impressive if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse.

What gaming laptop deals can you expect?

Now for the big question. What’s still on sale? Are there big discounts on the latest hardware or small price cuts to previous-gen systems?

In terms of the biggest price cuts, it should come as no surprise that we predict sales across RTX 20 and GTX 16 Series laptops. However, don’t count out some genuinely good RTX 30 Series gaming laptop savings too.

This year’s Dell gaming deals have proven just how low the latest hardware can go. For example: Alienware’s m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU has been available at nearly $1,000 off the list price.

RTX 30 Series gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $3099, now $2,799 at Amazon

This RTX 3080 gaming laptop rocks an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H which is capable of hitting process speeds as high as 4.6 GHz. Users get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing games, media and more. View Deal

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 Gaming Laptop: was $2,049, now $1,499 at Dell

This configuration of the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R7 features a Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, an RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GPU, 16GB of DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, and a 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD, finishing off with a 15.6-inch FHD screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,100, now $1,749 at Newegg

The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080. View Deal

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,813 at Newegg

Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU, the GL76 gaming laptop from MSI has a Core i7-12700H at its heart and graphics powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070. This config also features 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) gaming laptop: was $2,299, now $1,899 at Newegg

This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Comes with Dying Light 2 for a limited time. View Deal

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,679 at Amazon

The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings. View Deal

MSI Bravo 15 (RX 5500M): was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart

The MSI Bravo is a 15-inch AMD based gaming laptop that includes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX 5500M, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,979 at Newegg

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,299 at Walmart

This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX 3070): was $2,159, now $2,009 at Newegg

This power configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $999 at Amazon

This configuration of Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD IPS 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte G5 MD: was $1,199, now $1,134 at Newegg

This configuration of Gigabyte’s G5 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Alongside this, you have a 15.6-inch Pantone-certified FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful DTS:X Ultra audio for immersive gaming. View Deal

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (Ryzen 5, RTX 3060): was $1,450, now $1,273 at Dell

If you're after an affordable, attractive low-end gaming laptop, this model sports a capable AMD Ryzen 5 5800H CPU and an RTX 3060. You'll have to keep settings fairly low in some games if you want to game close to the 15-inch screen's 165 Hz refresh. But for esports and AAA titles around 60 fps, this laptop should deliver a solid experience. View Deal

GTX 16 Series gaming laptop deals

HP Pavilion Gaming (i5-9300H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $778 at Amazon

This inexpensive older laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 15-inch FHD display. View Deal

You can find even more savings at our best PC gaming deals page. We're also tracking the best monitor deals , best CPU deals , best SSD deals , best gaming laptop deals , best keyboard deals , best gaming mouse deals and the best PC hardware deals overall.

Makers and hobbyists will find sales by checking out the best 3D printer deals , best Raspberry Pi deals and best robot deals . If you're shopping for a graphics card, we even have advice on how to find the best RTX 3080 deals , best RTX 3070 deals and best RTX 3060 deals you can find in this challenging market.