ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Best Amazon Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals 2022

By Stewart Bendle
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 3 hours ago

Today’s best gaming laptops are expensive, to say the least, which is what makes these Amazon Prime Day sales the best time to save big.

Scouring the internet for the best deals is my bread and butter, and the state of these huge gaming laptop savings so far is a good telltale sign that this year is going to be impressive if you're on the lookout for a portable powerhouse.

Gaming Laptop Deals: Quick Links

What Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals can you expect?

Now for the big question. What’s on sale? Are there big discounts on the latest hardware or small price cuts to previous-gen systems?

In terms of the biggest price cuts, it should come as no surprise that we predict sales across RTX 20 and GTX 16 Series laptops. However, don’t count out some genuinely good RTX 30 Series gaming laptop savings too.

This year’s Dell gaming deals have proven just how low the latest hardware can go. For example, Alienware’s m15 R4 with RTX 3080 GPU has been available at nearly $1,000 off the list price.

RTX 30 Series Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApyRJ_0d8V4wY500

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop: was $3099, now $2,899 at Amazon
This RTX 3080 gaming laptop rocks an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H which is capable of hitting process speeds as high as 4.6 GHz. Users get 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storing games, media and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1iwQ_0d8V4wY500

Acer Nitro 5 (Ryzen 7, RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,100, now $1,749 at Newegg
The Nitro 5 comes equipped with an octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and the GeForce RTX 3080. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X4Rl0_0d8V4wY500

MSI GL76 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop: was $1,899, now $1,699 at Newegg
Featuring a 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake CPU, the GL76 gaming laptop from MSI has a Core i7-12700H at its heart and graphics powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070. This config also features 16GB DDR4 and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

MSI GP66 Leopard (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $1,799 after rebate at Newegg
This configuration offers a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, alongside an Intel Core i7-10870H CPU, RTX 3080 GPU with Max-Q tech, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Comes with Dying Light 2 for a limited time. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fPsXo_0d8V4wY500

MSI GE66 Raider (RTX 3070) Gaming Laptop: was $2,299, now $2,099 at Amazon
The MSI GE66 Raider comes with a 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. This is a powerful gaming laptop for playing the latest games on high settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A4Vs5_0d8V4wY500

MSI Bravo 15 (RX 5500M): was $1,099, now $699 at Walmart
The MSI Bravo is a 15-inch AMD-based gaming laptop that includes a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, Radeon RX 5500M, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iP5ha_0d8V4wY500

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,399, now $1,899 at Newegg
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 300 Hz IPS display. View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3050 Ti) Gaming Laptop: was $1,599, now $1,296 at Walmart
This config of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and an RTX 3050 Ti GPU. RAM sits at 16GB and storage at 1TB, plus this laptop has a 144Hz FHD IPS display. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoVXd_0d8V4wY500

Gigabyte A5 X1 (RTX 3070): was $2,159, now $2,009 at Newegg
This power configuration of Gigabyte's A5 X1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU, RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Gigabyte A5 K1 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: was $1,399, now $1,049 at Amazon
This configuration of Gigabyte's A5 K1 gaming system sports a 15-inch FHD IPS 240Hz display up top, alongside an AMD Ryzen 9 5800HX CPU, RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OWSid_0d8V4wY500

Gigabyte G5 MD: was $1,199, now $1,049 at Newegg
This configuration of Gigabyte’s G5 features an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR6 video memory, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Alongside this, you have a 15.6-inch Pantone-certified FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful DTS:X Ultra audio for immersive gaming. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26HkW4_0d8V4wY500

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition (Ryzen 5, RTX 3060): was $1,450, now $1,077 at Dell
If you're after an affordable, attractive low-end gaming laptop, this model sports a capable AMD Ryzen 5 5800H CPU and an RTX 3060. You'll have to keep settings fairly low in some games if you want to game close to the 15-inch screen's 165 Hz refresh. But for esports and AAA titles around 60 fps, this laptop should deliver a solid experience. View Deal

GTX 16 Series Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmaLq_0d8V4wY500

HP Pavilion Gaming (i5-9300H, GTX 1650): was $879, now $755 at Amazon
This inexpensive older laptop comes with an Intel Core i5-9300H, a GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 15-inch FHD display. View Deal

More Prime Day Deals

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

5 cheap laptop deals to watch out for on Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, it’s worth holding fire on buying a laptop right now. In previous years, we’ve seen some pretty great laptop deals pop up during Prime Day – and not just from Amazon, either. While the huge online retailer has a big selection of laptops on offer, the likes of Dell and Walmart also host their own sales to coincide with Amazon’s sales, so if you know where to look, you could bag yourself an excellent bargain.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

Best Buy's Prime Day deals have arrived—shop Apple, Samsung, HP and Sony

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With just one day left before Amazon Prime Day 2022, Best Buy is offering a slew of deals on TVs, laptops, smart tech and so much more. During the Black Friday in July sale the retailer is dishing out rare savings on some of the hottest gadgets on the shelves—think Apple, Samsung, Sony and HP—and we're giving you a first look at the sales right now.
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for Half Price

Whether you have returned to the office or are working from home, upgrading to a new laptop can help increase your productivity and performance. If you're getting by with an outdated laptop that's lost a step or two, check out these discounted Lenovo laptops and two-in-one convertibles. You'll find the...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Gaming Laptops#Amazon Prime Day#Asus Acer#Msi#Alienware#Gpu#Razer#Ram
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals on Smart Home Gadgets, Tablets, TVs and More

Some of the best tech sales of the summer happen on Amazon Prime Day, the e-commerce giant’s highly-anticipated shopping event that takes place July 12 and 13 this year. Arguably the biggest draws are the massive savings on electronics, including laptops, rare Apple deals, headphones, tablets, smart TVs, computer accessories and more — but online deal hunters don’t need to wait until next week to save. Whether you’re upgrading your home theater or getting ahead of your back-to-school (or office) shopping, Amazon has already rolled out early discounts on its own devices and on brands including Meta Portal, LG, Sony, Hisense,...
SHOPPING
CNET

Best Mac Mini Prime Day Deals: Save $50 on an M1 Mac Mini

The Mac Mini, along with the more mobile MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro, was one of the first Apple computers to ditch Intel silicon in favor of Apple's impressive M1 processor. It didn't get the M1Pro update that the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro did last fall, but the Mac Mini remains the company's least expensive MacOS computer and is discounted at Amazon right now.
COMPUTERS
USA TODAY

Scoop the best Target Prime Day deals on Apple, LG, KitchenAid and Dyson

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Amazon Prime Day 2022 starts Tuesday, July 12 and all signs point to it being one of the biggest sale events of the year. Not content to sit on the sidelines, Target will host its own competing Prime Day sales event. The online-only Target Deal Days event will run from Monday, July 11 through Wednesday, July 13. Lucky for you, we found all the early deals you can shop today.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Asus
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Dell
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ETOnline.com

Samsung Summer Sale: Shop the Best Deals on 8K TVs, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Appliances

Independence Day has gone, but the deals haven't — especially at Samsung's extended Fourth of July Summer Sale. If you're in the market for a new TV, tablet, or dishwasher and feel like you missed out on the Samsung deals during the holiday weekend, the tech giant is currently offering some of the deepest discounts on electronics and appliances until Wednesday, July 13.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Deal: 55-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV with native 120 Hz on sale for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Summerly temperatures across the northern hemisphere may mean that many people currently spend more of their time outside. However, due to the recently released 2022 television models from the big three manufacturers in this segment, this is an extremely good time to snatch a well-performing OLED TV from last year's lineup at a very reasonable price. Amazon in particular now offers a notable deal on Sony's most affordable OLED TV from last year, the Bravia A80J.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Best AIO Coolers 2022

We’ve tested dozens of AIO coolers, measuring CPU temperatures and fan noise under load, to find the best closed-loop options to keep your PC cool and quiet.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy