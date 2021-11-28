ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

1698 Thompson Dr

News Argus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House For Rent - Check out this cute and cozy 3 bedroom...

www.thenewsargus.com

News Argus

127 Cedar Cove Lane

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath condo located off Peace Haven Road convenient to Country Club Road and HWY 421. Bottom level unit includes two screened in porches. Galley kitchen with new appliances, connections for stackable washer and dryer and primary bedroom comes with two vanities and two closets. Smoking is not permitted in this unit.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

100 West Meadows Dr

Welcome Home!! - The West Meadows Apartments community is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and recreation. Our 2BR/1BA apartment homes have updated flooring, new finishes and appliances. Call (336) 331-5479 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com to schedule a tour today!. ** Pictures may not reflect actual unit....
News Argus

126 Brookstown Ave

Salem II - Located in Phase 3 of the Hilltop House Downtown Development this floor plan is located on floors 3 and 4 of elevator serviced 5 story building which features hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and connections for a side by side washer/dryer. Location. 126 Brookstown Ave,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

2200 Sunderland Road Unit 141K

Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road - Updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Upper Level Condo in British Woods off of Ebert Road. Convenient to Silas Creek Parkway, I40, local hospitals, shopping and more! Fresh paint throughout and new vinyl plank flooring in living areas and new carpets in bedrooms. Kitchen comes with all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted cabinets and new counter tops. Bathrooms updated with freshly painted vanities, new counter tops and Vormax self cleaning toilets. Living room has access to balcony.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

221 South Cherry Street

Ayers - Located in our new construction phase of Hilltop House, this building was completed in July 2012 and the apartment features a private balcony, floor to ceiling windows, all stainless steel appliances including stacked washer/dryer in most units, and dishwasher. Location. 221 South Cherry Street, Winston Salem, NC. Address...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

303 Culberth Ave

2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated Semi-Basement Apartment - Property Id: 211300. COZY, CLEAN, SAFE & WARM. This beautiful 2 bedroom semi-basement apartment has been completely renovated from the ground up, all new tile floors throughout, tile counter tops and back splash. Bathroom completely Tiled shower, floor and half walls with new granite style tile, Moen shower fixtures. New Anderson insulated windows, door, base boards, trim & lights. Near 85 HWY, 15 minutes to Greensboro and Winston Salem & High Point, shopping and schools. This is a semi-basement for those that know, warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer and very quiet. Nice respectful neighbors. If you like clean quiet living where it is safe and warm this is it. See YouTube walkthrough Video Below. All applicants will require a full background check of financial, criminal and past rental history. must prove income of 3 times the rental rate.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

1025 FRANKLIN STREET

1025 Franklin St-3BR/1BA-West Salem HOME!!! - 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, S/R, W/D, Hardwoods, Large Front Porch, Screened Back Porch, Fenced Backyard, Heat Pump & Central A/C. $600.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Pet Policy: 1 Months Rent PER Pet- One time Deposit fully refundable if no...
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

530 N. LIBERTY STREET

530-C N. Liberty St-1BR/1BA-Downtown Arts District APT!!! - 1BR/1BA, 2nd Floor, Hardwoods, Granite Countertops S/R/DW, Stack W/D, High Ceilings, Skylight, Heat Pump & Central A/C. Secured Entry. $500.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke St, Winston-Salem 27101; OgburnProperties.com; Ph: (336)748-0700.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

103 Forest View Dr

Welcome Home!! - To schedule a tour or reserve your apartment home today please call (336) 945-5581 or visit us at www.yopp-properties.com!. ** Pictures may not reflect the actual unit. Pricing and availability subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. Yopp Properties LLC. Location. 103 Forest View Dr, Winston...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

4636 Old Town Drive

Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home - Updated Spacious 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath Brick Home located in Winston-Salem. Convenient to Reynolda Road and Historic Bethabara Park. Welcoming front patio, covered back deck with patio in the backyard perfect for outdoor gatherings with an outdoor fireplace. Basement is updated with sump pump and plenty of storage. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator/Stove is included. New roof and gutters. Contact Piedmont Premier Property management to schedule a showing soon!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

103 Yorkleigh Ln

Three Bedroom, One and a Half Bath in Jamestown Across From GTCC - Set in a quite neighborhood, Yorkleigh Apartments offer the best amenities for your money. Managed by Fidelity Realty Company, which has forty years of management experience. We constantly strive to make all of our residents satisfied. Call our office today to schedule an appointment to view your next home at Yorkleigh Apartments.
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

7185 Avenbury Cir

Wonderful Location in for 4BR/2.5BA in Abington - Northern Kernersville - Available Soon! - Abington neighborhood home being renovated with approx ready date of 12/17/21. Many new features like fresh paint throughout, new carpet throughout, new HVAC system, and more! Main level primary bedroom and 3 additional bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Spacious rooms and closets. Large driveway and deck! Appliances included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher. Apply now, veiw soon!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

4148 Salem Springs Court

Recently Renovated!!Beautiful 3BR home. - ***ANY LISTING WITH LOWER RENT MARKETING THAN ZILLOW LISTING IS SCAM***. What an opportunity to own this home and sit on this expansive deck while capturing the beauty of this lovely lake ! Move In Ready , with recent updates including new roof (2020 ) water heater (2021 ) , new floors throughout (2021) , granite in kitchen, New SS appliances , new vanities in bathrooms , granite and tile in primary bath . Exterior landscaping ! Will not Last Long !!!!
REAL ESTATE
News Argus

522 Denny St

Fully renovated single family home with a vintage charm. Central Air and heat. Timeless original hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. Vintage crown molding. Fully renovated kitchen and bathroom. Nice sized back yard. Walking distance from Highpoint University, NC. quiet neighborhood. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/522-denny-st-high-point-nc/517148. Property Id 517148.
HIGH POINT, NC
News Argus

822 Cummins Street

High Point 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Bungalow - + 3 Bedrooms. Income must be 3x the monthly rental amount. Pets allowed with approval and deposit. Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Contact Aleka at aleka@acorn-oak.com for more details!. No Phone Calls Please, All showings will be scheduled electronically.
HOUSE RENT
News Argus

711 Jefferson St.

Piedmont Manor - A Great Place to Live - Piedmont Manor is located in Kernersville and is conveniently located at 711 Jefferson Street. We are close to everything including shopping, dining and I-40 / Hwy 421. Please call the property today at 336-986-3060. Location. 711 Jefferson St., Kernesville, NC. Address...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
goodshomedesign.com

This 28′ Tiny Cottage Home With 2 Lofts Is A Quaint Beauty

Tiny homes can be the most affordable dream homes for those who want to buy something on a budget. This tiny cottage has only 28’, but it is more than enough for a young couple as it is equipped with two lofts, a kitchen, an open living room, and even a covered porch.
MOORESVILLE, NC

Community Policy