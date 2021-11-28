Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of November 29th: Premiere for Lost in Space S3, Finale for La Brea, and More

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?. The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO