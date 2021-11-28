ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sci Fi TV Listings for the Week of November 29th: Premiere for Lost in Space S3, Finale for La Brea, and More

By johnnyjay
cancelledscifi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekly roundup of science fiction and fantasy shows (as well as movies/specials of note) on the Prime Time TV schedule, also including programs that may be of interest to genre fans. Air dates and times subject to change without notice. Sci Fi/Fantasy TV Shows Premiering This Week. As we...

www.cancelledscifi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Netflix’s most underrated sci-fi series is finally complete

The Robinsons’ journey is over. But if you’ve slept on the Netflix reboot of Lost in Space, you can now binge the entire story. As of December 1, 2021, all three seasons of the most underrated sci-fi series in years are streaming. Here’s what to expect from Season 3, and...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘La Brea’ Finale, Remembering George Michael, More DC Crossovers on ‘Flash,’ HBO’s ‘Life of Crime’

Where did November go? As we rush headlong into the holiday season, an eclectic night of TV includes the season finale of NBC’s sci-fi hit La Brea, an installment of ABC’s Superstar profiling the late George Michael, the latest chapter of The Flash’s “Armageddon” arc and the conclusion of HBO’s Life of Crime documentary trilogy that began in the 1980s.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

10 Shows Like 'La Brea' to Watch for More Absurd Sci-Fi Drama

La Brea, NBC’s latest science-fiction drama that pushes the suspension of disbelief, just landed a season 2 renewal only a handful of episodes into the season. This drama follows a group of people who fall into a sinkhole and end up in Los Angeles at the dawn of man and their loved ones back in the modern ages. While the sinkhole survivors try to come together to survive amidst a dangerous environment, those left behind try to solve the mystery of the sinkholes to rescue the survivors.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Whittaker
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Disney+'s Hawkeye, La Brea Season Finale

If you're stuck at an airport, stuck at a relative's house, or stuck at home thinking of conversation topics for tomorrow's dreaded dinner, it's probably best to take some personal time with one of the best shows and movies to watch this week. You can watch the latest Marvel series, Hawkeye, on Disney+ right now while your flight gets canceled, escape on a Christmas adventure in Netflix's A Boy Called Christmas while you procrastinate cutting the tips off green beans, or dip into Saved by the Bell Season 2 on Peacock while you hide in the bathroom from your parents. It's the most wonderful time of the year, but only if you watch what you want to watch.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it airing on NBC?

With tonight being the season 1 finale, why not look ahead to a La Brea season 2 — or, to be more specific, to a possible premiere date?. The first order of business here should, of course, be sharing some of the good news: There are more new episodes coming! The folks at NBC have already confirmed that there will be another season, not that this is really all that much of a surprise. The Natalie Zea-led drama is one of the most-popular new shows on the air right now, and it’s been one of the rare broadcast ones to generate a lot of momentum. It’s got people talking on social media, and it also generates a good bit of attention on streaming devices. Our hope is that over the course of the next few months, more and more people will discover it. The real fear is that with a long layoff between seasons, people will fall off the map and not come back for the latest batch of new episodes.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

LA BREA: Season 1, Episode 10: Topanga TV Show Trailer [NBC]

NBC‘s La Brea: Season 1, Episode 10: Topanga TV show trailer has been released. La Brea stars Natalie Zea, Zyra Gorecki, Jag Bal, Vanessa Buckley, Chloe De Los Santos, Nicholas Gonzalez, Virginie Laverdure, Karina Logue, Stephen Lopez, Eoin Macken, Ione Skye, and Jack Martin. David Appelbaum wrote the screenplays for...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Hellbound Tops Netflix Streaming, La Brea Sinks in the Ratings, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. The Nielsen Streaming Top 10 is delayed this week due to the holiday, so that will get shifted to the Tuesday post. But Netflix did update its Top 10, so there are some digital ratings numbers to report on. In the Top 10 for English-speaking television shows, Arcane improved to the Number 1 slot for its second week of release with 38 million hours of viewing. That show received a second season renewal this past weekend. The second season of Locke & Key slipped to Number 5 for its fifth week of release, pulling in 12 million hours of viewing. In the non-English-speaking Top 10, the Korean supernatural drama Hellbound hit the Number 1 slot, pulling in an impressive 43 million hours of viewing. I would expect a second season announcement to be coming for that show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Listings#The Week Of#Sci Fi Tv Listings#Fall#Nbc#Beebo Saves#Syfy
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Streaming Originals Premiering December 2021

Rundown of the sci fi and fantasy streaming original series and film premieres as well as encore runs of note for the month of December 2021. Note that the premieres listed here are as of this writing and more could be added to each streamer’s schedule in the coming weeks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
cancelledscifi.com

Sci Fi TV Update: Chucky Scares Up a Second Season, Locke & Key Rises in the Rankings, and More

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Coming as no surprise, Syfy’s new horror series Chucky has been renewed for a second season. That show has posted decent same-day ratings numbers for Syfy and has also done fairly well with its simulcast on USA. The show has also reportedly done very well in digital and delayed viewing, and it will begin an encore run on Peacock starting in December. It wraps up its eight-episode first season tonight, and when it returns it will continue to air on both Syfy and USA. The series acts as a sequel to the seventh film in the franchise Cult of Chucky and Brad Dourif reprises his role as the voice of Chucky. It has been well received by critics and fans, currently holding a 90% Fresh Rating and 88% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season will likely debut Fall 2022 and could have a larger episode order.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

La Brea Boss Is Planning a Lot More Surprises in Season 2 After That Shocking Finale

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of La Brea. Read at your own risk!]. Sad news, Tar Heads: La Brea Tuesdays are over, but only for now. Season 1 of NBC's delightfully bonkers drama about a sinkhole that opens up in Los Angeles and turns out to be a portal to 10,000 BC has now ended, with a few twists to keep us anxiously awaiting the debut of Season 2. Creator David Appelbaum does not yet know when Season 2 will premiere, but the writers' room is hard at work on what comes next for the survivors of that epic sinkhole.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Retro Sci Fi TV: Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1964)

Em>Retro Sci Fi TV: A look at shows from the past that may not have stood the test of time and/or that are relegated to their era, but many of us still have fond memories of them. What Is It? Taking place in the then near-future of the 1970s, this...
TV SERIES
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
NFL
tvinsider.com

The ‘La Brea’ Season 1 Finale Will ‘Blow Your Mind’

You thought the truth about how ex–Air Force pilot Gavin (Eoin Macken) is linked to the prehistoric land where wife Eve (Natalie Zea, above) and son Josh (Jack Martin) are trapped was major?. “There’s information [tonight] that’s going to blow your mind,” says La Brea exec producer Bryan Wynbrandt. “Big...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy