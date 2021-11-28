ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncommon draft jackpot could help New York Jets accelerate rebuild

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. The Jets-Houston Texans game on Sunday will...

NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants, Jets, Eagles could have 5 of the top 10 picks

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. Let’s start with the Jets, who have a pair of first-round picks in 2022: their own, plus one from the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Jamal Adams trade. So the Jets are looking at two picks in the top 10: their own at No. 3 and No. 7 from Seattle.
NFL
FanSided

Houston Texans win changes their draft position, helps New York Jets

The Houston Texans’ latest win drastically changes the top five of the 2022 NFL draft order. Before their win over the Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans sat with the second overall pick- one spot ahead of the lowly Detroit Lions. Now, that has completely changed- and the Texans’ next opponent is thanking them for it.
NFL
FanSided

Former Chiefs tight end re-signs with New York Jets

On Tuesday, the New York Jets re-signed a familiar face in tight end Daniel Brown with an official addition to the practice squad. It’s the sort of minor move that might not make any real waves on a national level, or even in New York, but for the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s makes it quite clear that the Jets were officially able to secure Laurent Duvernay-Tardif‘s services for absolutely nothing.
NFL
SportsGrid

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Dolphins +55000 | Jets +100000. The Dolphins entered this season with big expectations, but they got off to a dreadful start. They won just one of their first eight games, but they’ve started to show some improvement of late. Their win vs. the Texans in Week 9 wasn’t all that impressive – the Texans are one of the few teams with a worse record than the Dolphins – but their win vs. the Ravens last week was eye-opening. They made life difficult for Lamar Jackson all night, and the Ravens finished with just 304 total yards and 10 points.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 11/18/21

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. After saying that the quarterback position would work itself out organically, Robert Saleh inexplicably named Joe Flacco the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. That’s right. Instead of letting a young player get a shot, 36-year old Joe Flacco will suit up for the Jets. The 2-6 Jets. The 2-6 Jets who are already eliminated from playoff contention in Week 11. At this point, it’s hard to argue that anyone in the organization knows what they’re doing. A win-now move with the youngest roster without a playoff shot is just a bizarre decision to me. To be frank, I won’t be watching this game outside of highlights that come across the screen. Apathy has hit full force in my Jets fandom this week, but maybe it’ll get better next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Draft 2022: Giants get help for Daniel Jones; Jets, Eagles stockpile defense in latest 1st-round mock

The 2022 NFL Draft is shaping up to be all about three teams: the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles. All three could have multiple top-10 picks. With that said, ESPN’s Jordan Reid is out with his initial first-round mock. One note: the first-round order he used was determined by the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) projections, which performs 10,000 simulations to predict the final standings.
NFL
ESPN

QB Zach Wilson returns for struggling New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' quarterback carousel is spinning again. Rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick, has been sidelined the past four games with a sprained knee but will return Sunday to start against the Houston Texans, coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday. Meanwhile, sources told Adam...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Behind Enemy Lines – New York Jets Edition

Welcome to the latest installment of Behind Enemy Lines: NY Jets Edition. The first edition of my series to be hosted on the DolphinsTalk platform after starting on Aqua Thirteen. A quick shout-out to the guys over there, Ray Burton especially, you guys gave me a great start and I am grateful. You helped me craft Behind Enemy Lines and encouraged me to bring it somewhere like DolphinsTalk. True gents. I appreciate you.
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: CBS - click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Greg Gumbel (Play-By-Play), Adam Archuleta (Color Analyst), and AJ Ross (Sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile...
NFL
New York Jets
Houston Texans
charlottenews.net

Know Your Foe | New York Jets, Week 12

There are some non-AFC South teams that we see almost every season. The Patriots are going to be on our schedule every single year, sometimes twice a year (2012 & 2016). The Chiefs have been regulars on our schedule for the most part, minus 2021. The Bengals? Yep. One team, though, that we haven't seen much of over the past six years is the New York Jets. We've seen the Jets just twice since a Monday Night Football victory over the Jets in 2012. The Texans won a barnburner in 2018 on a Saturday afternoon in New Jersey and beat the Jets by seven in the Jets last trip to NRG Stadium in 2015. In fact, the Texans have a three game winning streak against the Jets, after losing the first five in a row.
NFL
The Game Haus

Preview of the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 Matchup

The New York Jets play host once again this week for their Week 11 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. After a rough couple of weeks, inside of a rough 2021 season, they look to get back on track against a Dolphins team coming off a big win. Here is a preview of the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Week 11 matchup.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Tanking is an absurd idea for the 2021 New York Jets

For some metropolitan area residents, no Christmas is complete without a trip to Rockefeller Center to engage in a green tradition, namely the viewing of an oversized Norway spruce that occupies the area through early January. Alas, another green winter ritual is becoming far too common in these parts: the...
NFL
Jets X-Factor

The New York Jets’ youth shines against the Miami Dolphins | Film

Michael Carter, Elijah Moore and more New York Jets youngsters shine vs. the Miami Dolphins. Coming off of back-to-back blowout losses against two AFC playoff contenders, the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets were looking for a bounce-back in Week 11 against the division rival Miami Dolphins.
NFL
FanSided

2022 NFL Draft: New York Jets first round targets

The New York Jets are having a rough start to the Zach Wilson/Robert Saleh era. The team has selected good young talent in recent years, but they have not reached their potential quite yet. For the second straight year, the Jets are slated to have multiple first-round picks from the Jamal Adams trade with Seattle. This year, however, Seattle is a bottom team in the NFL, which means the Jets have a real chance to have two top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL

