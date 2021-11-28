ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Philips spotlights new and enhanced vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions and scalable smart connected imaging systems at RSNA 2021

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Robust portfolio of modality and PACS vendor-neutral radiology workflow solutions supports radiologists, technologists and administrators with integrated, automated AI-driven informatics to streamline workflows. Smart connected systems improve access...

www.streetinsider.com

HIT Consultant

Philips Extends AI-Enabled CT Imaging Portfolio

– Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced new additions to its CT imaging portfolio at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting (November 28 – December 2, Chicago, USA). The new CT 5100 – Incisive – features CT Smart Workflow [1], a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence* (AI) enabled capabilities designed to accelerate CT workflows, enhance diagnostic confidence, and maximize equipment up-time, helping imaging services to enhance patient outcomes, improve department efficiency, reduce operational costs, and meet ambitious financial objectives.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

ClariPi To Showcase Its AI Medical Imaging Solutions At RSNA 2021

ClariPi, a leading AI medical imaging company, is presenting its AI-powered low-dose CT denoising solution, ClariCT.AI along with new innovative AI imaging solutions at RSNA 2021. ClariCT.AI is a vendor-agnostic software solution offering a superb clarity of CT images scanned with substantially reduced radiation dose, both FDA-cleared and CE-marked. Trained...
ELECTRONICS
DOT med

Agfa launches VALORY DR system and new cesium-based detectors at RSNA

Agfa kicked off this year’s RSNA with the unveiling of VALORY, a new digital radiography room designed as a lower cost system with enhanced image processing capabilities. The solution is equipped with Agfa’s MUSICA3 and MUSICA3+, the third generation of the company’s image processing solution. Either option is able to provide quality details and balance bone and soft tissue to produce “first time right” imaging at lower radiation doses.
ELECTRONICS
aithority.com

Smith+Nephew Launches ‘Turn-Key’ Robotic-Assisted Surgical System; Designed To Quickly Augment The Orthopaedic Team’s Skills Set For Greater Accuracy(1-3) ¥ Improved Outcomes(4), And Potentially An Immediate Scalable Solution To NHS

Smith+Nephew, the global medical technology business, announces the launch of CORI™ handheld robotics, an advanced system for both total and partial knee arthroplasties. The CORI system is a compact and fully mobile solution incorporating a 3-D intra-operative imaging system with an advanced robotic sculpting tool. The robotic system allows surgeons to measure, plan, and perform a knee surgery which is personalised to the patient’s individual anatomy in theatre.
HEALTH
#Medical Imaging#Information Systems#Health Systems#Diagnostic Radiology
makeuseof.com

5 Great Alternatives to Philips Hue Smart Lighting

The convenience of being able to control the lighting in your home is undoubtedly a cool feature. When the topic of smart home lighting comes up, many people think of Philips Hue—rightly so, as the brand offers a wide selection of smart light solutions. However, investing in smart lighting for...
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

EditShare Q4 Release Optimizes Media Technology Stack and Enhances Creative Remote Workflow Experience

Major improvements to FLOW MAM as well as enhancements to EFS shared storage system expand high availability and scalability and streamline video editing workflows. EditShare®, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative media workflows, announced significant updates to its FLOW media asset management (MAM) and EFS shared storage systems. Available today, the new release brings enterprise-level availability and redundancy to FLOW, ensuring continuous, outstanding system performance and uptime from ingest to archive. The high-availability FLOW platform also introduces a slew of user-centric updates including new Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve panel capabilities and proxy support that further simplify working remotely. Complementing the enhanced creative experience are time-saving EFS administrative features that provide smart shortcuts, system transparency, and automation, bringing even more efficiencies to the workflow.
SOFTWARE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Keg & Case vendor puts other brands in the spotlight

After a near 13-year career in the corporate natural products sector, Minnesota native Kate LaBrosse created a new venture for herself that allowed her to share her industry knowledge and help small, emerging brands from Minnesota reach their potential. Earlier this year, she launched Brand Builders Market, a brand activation...
MINNETONKA, MN
phoronix.com

Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance

Gluster 10 was released this past week as the open-source scalable/distributed network file-system led by Red Hat. The leading change with this release is a "major performance improvement" in the area of 20% faster for small files along with large files testing in a controlled lab environment. More details on this Gluster 10 performance work and some of the numbers via this ticket.
COMPUTERS
raleighnews.net

Angel One targets new-age clients with the Smart Sauda 2.0 campaign, encourages them to use very smart solutions for their investing needs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Fintech platform Angel One Limited (previously known as Angel Broking Limited) has launched its new campaign Smart Sauda 2.0 to encourage the new-age investors to hop on the capital market bandwagon by using its very smart solutions. The campaign is driven across social media platforms, OTTs, business channels, display platforms, audio streaming platforms, etc. As part of the campaign, Angel One has launched three TVCs targeting the new-age investors in tier 2, tier 3 and beyond cities. The TVCs show three youngsters making smart decisions in their lives by getting the first job, buying a bike and opening a dance studio. GenZ and millennials are always seeking smarter ways of doing things, ranging from having a side hustle to following their passion. Hence, the TVCs further highlight how smart people can benefit from 'very smart' propositions of Angel One for their investment needs. The Fintech platform's smart options like Quick Account OpeningSmart Recommendations with ARQ Prime fit the needs of new-age investors. The TVCs underline that Angel One empowers the smart new-age investor with 'very smart' solutions for their investing needs. Sharing his thoughts on the campaign, Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "At Angel One, we aim to help the new-age investors in their investment journey with our advanced solutions backed by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Our new campaign celebrates the new Indian investor, who is aware of what is good for them. They know about technology and deploy it to fulfil a wide range of tasks. Our campaign 'Smart Sauda 2.0' familiarizes these smart investors with investment solutions that can help them manage their money very smartly."Narayan Gangadhar, Chief Executive Officer, Angel One Ltd, said, "With the launch of Smart Sauda 2.0, we want to highlight how smart investors can achieve their financial goals by starting their investment journey with Angel One. Our smart recommendations through ARQ Prime and other digital tools like Smart Money will help the new-age investors make informed investment decisions. Similarly, our zero brokerage fee promotes investments in stocks as a preferred avenue for long-term growth." Apart from the benefits of quick account opening and iTrade Prime Plan like zero charges for equity delivery and Rs 20/order for Intraday, FuturesOptions, and CurrencyCommodity, Angel One offers tech-based smart platforms across the web and mobile for easy investment across asset classes. Like its SmartAPI platform is available for all clients, startupspartners to directly integrate their strategies, websites, apps and various platforms with Angel One's trading systems. The Fintech company believes in continuous innovation to meet the client needs.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

MCMICRO: a scalable, modular image-processing pipeline for multiplexed tissue imaging

Highly multiplexed tissue imaging makes detailed molecular analysis of single cells possible in a preserved spatial context. However, reproducible analysis of large multichannel images poses a substantial computational challenge. Here, we describe a modular and open-source computational pipeline, MCMICRO, for performing the sequential steps needed to transform whole-slide images into single-cell data. We demonstrate the use of MCMICRO on tissue and tumor images acquired using multiple imaging platforms, thereby providing a solid foundation for the continued development of tissue imaging software.
COMPUTERS
dcvelocity.com

Conveyor systems vendor Regal Rexnord acquires Arrowhead Systems

E-commerce conveyor systems vendor Regal Rexnord has acquired Arrowhead Systems, a provider of material and container handling solutions services for the food, beverage, household, personal care, and container manufacturing industries, the companies said Tuesday. Beloit, Wisconsin-based Regal Rexnord is the new name for the combination of two previous companies, the...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Riverain Technologies will Showcase Enhancements To Its AI Platform For Lung Nodule Detection At RSNA

ClearRead CT and X-ray Applications, the Most Clinically Validated in the Industry, Help Maintain Efficiency, Accuracy and Consistency in Lung Cancer Screening. Riverain Technologies, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for early, efficient detection of lung nodules, will showcase its solutions and enhancements at the 107th Annual Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) meeting, November 28-December 2, 2021.
HEALTH
suasnews.com

Navitar Announces Optimized Glass Lens for BAE Systems’ New HWK1411 Low-Light Imaging Module

Navitar’s custom, high-performance f/1.4 Navitar glass lens, optimized for low-light imaging and superior stray light mitigation for day operations, is an integral component of BAE Systems’ HWK ultra low-light imaging module. The BAE Systems HWK1411 camera module is an integrated, ultra low-light imaging solution that features an 8.0-micron pixel sensor...
ELECTRONICS
technologynetworks.com

Beckman Coulter's New Urinalysis Solution Improves Laboratory Workflow

Beckman Coulter today announced the European launch of the DxU Iris Workcell. The DxU Iris Workcell is a fully-automated system that streamlines urinalysis workflow and reduces manual microscopy reviews. A routine urinalysis is one of the most frequently-ordered tests, representing up to 30% of all samples received in the lab....
ENGINEERING
High Point Enterprise

Gain a competitive edge as radiology professionals at RSNA 2021

Gain a competitive edge as radiology professionals at RSNA 2021. RSNA Annual Meeting returns to Chicago in 2021 as the world's largest radiology forum to offer robust in-person scientific assembly and technical exhibition. The event, to be held from November 28 to December 2, 2021, aims to deliver a successful program with a multitude of science, education and CME opportunities for radiology professionals across the world. This year, the event started with a meeting to discuss health and safety matters related to Covid-19 by operating a checkpoint where exhibitors and visitors go through before attending the conference.
EDUCATION
southernminn.com

Trystar acquisition enhances emergency, temporary power solutions

Trystar has acquired Troy, Michigan-based Controlled Power Co., complementing its current offering of emergency and temporary power solutions while adding power conditioning and conversion equipment. With the acquisition, Trystar, headquartered in Faribault, expands its portable and permanent power distribution offerings to include power inverters for emergency lighting, high efficiency transformers,...
FARIBAULT, MN
aithority.com

AbbaDox Debuts PACS-as-a-Service Offering For Radiology Imaging Service Providers Powered By Zadara Edge Cloud

To Be Showcased at the RSNA 2021 Conference in November 2021; The Partnership Delivers HIPAA Compliant, Secure, Enterprise-Class, Low-Latency PACS-as-a-Service for Medical Imaging. Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, and AbbaDox, a leading provider of cloud-based radiology information SaaS solutions, have partnered to offer a comprehensive PACS-as-a-Service with...
TheConversationCanada

Drug companies protest when Health Canada withdraws their products for safety reasons

For decades oil companies denied that their products were harmful to human health. Pesticide companies did the same with their products. We all know how executives from cigarette companies lied about the harms from smoking. Are drug companies any different? When drugs are taken off the market because they are either unsafe or don’t work, do companies admit that there are problems? There is certainly some evidence that companies deny the evidence. Researchers in the United States published a meta-analysis in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in 2007 showing an association between the diabetes drug rosiglitazone and a significant increase...
HEALTH

