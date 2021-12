To say Captain Toonhead vs. The Punks From Outer Space takes me back would be an understatement. The bright neon colors remind me of late ’90s and early 2000s gaming and cartoons where colors were heavy and bold, and zaniness could be well married to some occasionally crude humor. It brings a very flamboyant aesthetic that I couldn’t pull myself away from. The witty, crude humor, the colorful enemy and environment designs, all brought to mind the earlier Nickelodeon games with a splash of something I’d see off of Newgrounds. But clear inspiration doesn’t always make for a sound game, so does this game make for a perfect Saturday morning? Or is it best to switch the channel to something better? Let’s find out!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO