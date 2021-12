Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is very busy these days with film “Bob Biswas” ready for release, three more films in the pipeline and management of two popular sports franchises. “Bob Biswas” is a spinoff of Sujoy Ghosh’s 2012 cult classic “Kahaani,” starring Vidya Balan. It featured Saswata Chatterjee as the cold-blooded contract killer Bob Biswas. “Bob Biswas,” written by Ghosh, and directed by feature debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh, stars Bachchan as the titular character, who comes out of a coma and has lost his memory and his erstwhile, mysterious, employers want him to return to his contract killing ways. It is produced by...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO