It's the most controversial time of the year, so here's a shout-out to Canada's world junior braintrust - because they'll always get second-guessed unless the team they chose wins gold (and even then people will complain about the roster). Canada announced its 35-player camp roster today and of course there were snubs; with a talent pool so deep, it's hard not to have omissions. But when you look at the players who will be there, it's not hard to picture a gold medal hanging around their necks in a month and four days.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO