Trying to figure out when we may finally be able to move on from COVID has proven to be a nearly impossible task. Even as the overall outlook has improved thanks to highly effective vaccines, each passing day seems to give the pandemic another opportunity to change its course—including the discovery of yet another concerning variant. But as winter approaches and case numbers are already heading in the wrong direction, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, says that we may be in store for more bad news before things get better.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO