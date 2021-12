From the beginning, the pairing of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss was marked by a sense of pure surprise. In 2007, no one expected the frontman of Led Zeppelin to join forces with an American bluegrass master for an unprecedented collaborative album, “Raising Sand.” Neither artist knew what they were in for when they entered the studio with producer T Bone Burnett and a team of top Nashville musicians to cover a broad range of blues, folk and country songs. And it was certainly a pleasant surprise for them when the album earned critical raves across the board, won the Grammy for Album of the Year and led to a massive tour of arenas and festivals.

