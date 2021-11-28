ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Photos: Blues 6, Blue Jackets 3

By Christian Gooden St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

The Blues started their scoring spree early in the...

Arizona Sports

Coyotes secure point, fall in 7-round shootout to Blue Jackets

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
NHL
clevelandmonsters.com

Blue Jackets assign forward Kevin Stenlund to Monsters

The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Kevin Stenlund to the Monsters. In three appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Stenlund supplied two penalty minutes and an even rating and added 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes and an even rating in seven appearances for Cleveland this year.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner Proving Why He’s Their Perfect Captain

If the Columbus Blue Jackets were going to name a captain as a successor to Nick Foligno, it was going to have to be an obvious choice. The team wanted to see how the new dynamic in the locker room was going to work. However it didn’t take long for...
NHL
Kansas City Star

Vegas erases 2-goal deficit to top Blue Jackets 3-2

Mattias Janmark broke a tie in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night. Vegas erased an early two-goal deficit and has won 10 of its last 13 since opening the season 1-4-0. Keegan Kolesar and Reilly Smith also scored for...
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Game 16 Preview: Blue Jackets finish road trip in Buffalo

Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0, 18 points, 6th Metro, 11th East) Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2, 16 points, 6th Atlantic, 13th East) The Columbus Blue Jackets return to the Eastern time zone to wrap up their brief road trip and attempt to make it a positive one, having split the previous two games thus far. The Jackets were dominated for the final 40 minutes in Saturday night’s game in Vegas, and had a wild, back and forth affair in Arizona the previous game. Hopefully the Blue Jackets can put together a complete 60 minute game against a team that in theory they should be able to beat. I’d expect Joonas Korpisalo to get back in between the pipes for this one.
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

What Stockman Saw: Sabres fall to Blue Jackets, 7-4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a tough loss on Monday for the Sabres, as they fell 7-4 to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are some things I saw in Buffalo’s third straight loss. Punches in Bunches Obviously the biggest reason for Monday’s loss was the stretch early in the second period where Columbus scored […]
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Slumping Sabres will attempt to foil Blue Jackets

The slumping Buffalo Sabres get a chance to quickly put their latest disappointment behind them when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Visiting Buffalo battled the New York Rangers to a draw into the final minute Sunday, but Ryan Lindgren put a shot past Aaron Dell with one second left and the Sabres lost 5-4.
NHL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Roslovic, Domi lead Blue Jackets to 7-4 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Max Domi added a goal and two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 29 saves fresh off a two-game West Coast trip to give the Blue Jackets their third victory in four games.
NHL
Las Vegas Herald

Knights rally from 2 goals down to top Blue Jackets

Mattias Janmark scored the go-ahead goal and Laurent Brossoit made 27 saves as the host Vegas Golden Knights rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Saturday night. Keegan Kolesar had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith scored his second short-handed goal of...
NHL
diebytheblade.com

Sabres Look To Rebound Against Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York. Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division. The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview: Winnipeg Jets vs Columbus Blue Jackets

The Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets are playing each other for the first time since they traded young stars Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois for each other. Laine is away from the Blue Jackets following the death of his father, but Dubois has been playing an unrecognizable brand of hockey for the Jets this year (in a good way).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Brad Larsen Showing Well So Far

It was a hire that enraged a lot of the Columbus Blue Jackets’ fanbase when it was first announced. Brad Larsen was named head coach after John Tortorella agreed to mutually part ways with the team. Despite bigger names being available such as Gerard Gallant, the Blue Jackets opted to go with the guy they knew best.
NHL
NHL

Sabres fall to Blue Jackets despite Thompson's 2-goal effort

Dylan Cozens could have highlighted any number of silver linings following a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Sabres outshot their opponent, 33-29. They came out flying on the second night of a back-to-back set and nearly clawed their way back from a three-goal deficit. It was, for...
NHL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks at Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Nov. 26 (road), Dec. 14 (home). Vancouver is 5-3-2 in their last 10 games vs Columbus (2-3-0 in their last 5). The Canucks have a 37-14-2-8 all-time record in 61 games against the Blue Jackets....
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Blues Dominate Blue Jackets; Put Six Goals By Joonas Korpisalo

Well, that was far from ideal. The Blue Jackets didn't have it tonight, and the St. Louis Blues certainly did. Joonas Korpisalo, who has had a rough go of things this season, gave up six goals as the Blues were victorious on Saturday night, 6-3. The first period was pretty...
NHL
NHL

Buchnevich scores three points for Blues in win against Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS -- Pavel Buchnevich had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 6-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Enterprise Center on Saturday. Ivan Barbashev scored twice, Vladimir Tarasenko had three assists, and Ville Husso made 24 saves for the Blues (11-7-3), who had lost seven of nine (2-5-2).
NHL
jacketscannon.com

Cannon Blasts: Are the Blue Jackets a playoff team?

It’s a popular talking point among NHL pundits that American Thanksgiving marks a key milestone in the season: if a team isn’t in a playoff position by that point, it is unlikely they will be able to battle back, even with two thirds of the season remaining. On the flip side, 80% of teams on the right side of the playoff cut line at this point can be expected to make the postseason.
NHL

