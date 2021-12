U.S. Rep. Tom Reed called Friday’s passage of the expansive social and environmental bill by the House “reckless.”. “I have always been adamantly opposed to the so-called ‘Build Back Better’ Bill,” said the Corning Republican. “This reckless spending bill is a socialist wish list that will crush American families, workers and small businesses. We need to work together to solve the problems facing this country, but instead the extremists in the Democrat party made no attempt to find common ground and reach across the aisle. The American people, who will suffer the consequences of this bill, deserve better from Washington.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO