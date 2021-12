(November 18, 2021) A great voice can and often is heard in a variety of places. For the purposes of this gathering place, we know that, excellent vocalists like DaChonne Nicole will use their vocal instrument on ballads such as her recently released “Now You’re Gone.” However, Nicole is not one to operate within the limits of the four minute ballad, regardless of how good that song is. And. “Now You’re Gone” is a good tune.

