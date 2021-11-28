ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Domenico Procacci on Making Directorial Debut With Davis Cup Docuseries ‘The Team,’ Trailer (Exclusive)

By Nick Vivarelli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItalian producer Domenico Procacci, after shepherding more than 100 movies and several TV series, including Netflix’s upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lying Life...

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more.
Thembi Banks to Make Directorial Feature Debut With Paramount Players’ Comedy ‘Assisted Living’ Starring Grammy-Winner Cardi B

Thembi Banks gets to direct a comedy with Grammy-winner Cardi B in Paramount Players’ Assisted Living which will also be Banks’ directorial feature debut at a major studio. Banks is making a name for herself with filmmaking, having directed many short films, including Suitable about a tomboyish teen coming to grips with her sexuality while planning her prom outfit.
Register Citizen

Penelope Cruz, Antonio Banderas Starrer ‘Official Competition’ Gets International Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

In the run-up to its roll-out in cinema theaters around the world, Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas starrer “Official Competition” has a official trailer. Variety has had exclusive access to its international subtitled version. Buena Vista International will release “Official Competition” in Spanish cinemas on Feb. 25. More from Variety.
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
tvinsider.com

‘Coming Out Colton’: Netflix’s Colton Underwood Docuseries Drops First Trailer (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood is opening up in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming documentary series, Coming Out Colton, set to premiere on December 3. The six-episode series follows the former football player and Bachelor star as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.
CinemaBlend

Why Halle Berry Chose To Make Her Directorial Debut With Netflix’s Bruised

When Halle Berry decided to star in the MMA-themed Bruised, fans and Hollywood turned their heads over the Oscar winner taking on the physically demanding role. Of course, Berry was no stranger to action-heavy roles with the X-Men films and John Wick Chapter 3 holding spots on her resume. But this film was different from other projects as she decided to direct the Netflix film. Choosing to direct the sports movie wasn’t a lackadaisical decision for her. The Bruised star revealed what led her to choose the Netflix film as her directorial debut.
Exile Content Studio Taps Former Hasbro Exec Stephen Davis (Exclusive)

In a bid to further address the burgeoning, albeit underserved Latino kids’ market, Exile Content Studio has tapped Stephen Davis, former executive VP and chief content officer of Hasbro, for the position of Chairman of Exile Kids. Davis, who has been advising Exile since he retired from Hasbro about a...
IndieWire

‘The Summit of the Gods’ Review: Gorgeous Animated Netflix Film Asks Why People Climb Everest

Adapted from Baku Yumemakura’s mid-‘90s manga series of the same name, Patrick Imbert’s “The Summit of the Gods” might reflect the awed and glassy tone of recent French animation (the similarly ethereal “I Lost My Body” comes to mind), but its most formative influence is fittingly Japanese: Studio Ghibli. You might sense it in the structure of Imbet, Magali Pouzol, and Jean-Charles Ostorero’s screenplay, which unfolds through a series of nested memories à la Isao Takahata’s “Only Yesterday” — or “Citizen Kane.” More specific is how this film rustles with the same melancholic beauty that swirls through every frame of...
Variety

Riz Ahmed, Lulu Wang to Produce Comedy Series ‘Son of Good Fortune’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Lulu Wang’s Local Time are partnering to develop the comedy series “The Son of Good Fortune” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles. Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer. Ahmed will executive...
Variety

Bella Ciao! ‘Money Heist’ Fan Favorite ‘Berlin’ Is Getting His Own Spinoff Series at Netflix

As part of a day full of “Money Heist” themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid, with more than 5,000 fans in attendance. There, Pedro Alonso (Berlin) enthusiastically announced that although “Money Heist,” or “La Casa de Papel” in Spanish, is coming to an end in three days time, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show’s most popular...
Variety

Peter Webber Set to Direct Film Adaptation of Italian Novel ‘You Will Find the Words’ (EXCLUSIVE)

British director Peter Webber (“Girl With a Pearl Earring,” “Hannibal Rising”) is attached to direct an adaptation of Italian psychological thriller “Le Parole Lo Sanno” (“You Will Find the Words”), which is being produced by Rome-based shingle Fenix Entertainment. Webber, who more recently directed ITV miniseries “Tutankhamun” and high-end Arabic historical skein “Kingdoms of Fire,” said an Oscar-nominated English-language screenwriter is on board to adapt the book by Marco Franzoso. The novel centers around a man with a terminal illness whose chance encounters on a park bench with a woman, who is being abused by her husband, leads to an extreme...
imdb.com

Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Robert Duvall, And More Join The Cast Of Netflix Feature The Pale Blue Eye

Netflix's upcoming Poe picture gets a huge cast boost with several formidable talents on the big screen. The Gothic horror film "The Pale Blue Eye" is directed by Scott Cooper (he of the taut 2021 Wendigo horror "Antlers"), who also adapted the screenplay from Louis Bayard's novel of the same title. It stars Christian Bale and Harry Melling, along with some new additions to the cast including Gillian Anderson ("Sex Education"), Robert Duvall ("The Apostle"), and Timothy Spall ("Spencer"). Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, and Harry Lawtey have also joined the cast.
Deadline

Penelope Cruz To Exec Produce & Narrate Docu Series ‘Not A Bride’ For Paramount+

VIS Social Impact, the cause-driven production division of ViacomCBS International Studios, is teaming with Pedro Almodóvar’s El Deseo and Spanish indie Mogambo for documentary series Not A Bride. Frequent Almodovar collaborator Penelope Cruz will executive produce and narrate the four-part series which Paramount+ has acquired internationally. Written and directed by Dario Troiani (Violet, Kalebegiak), the series aims to uncover common misconceptions surrounding child marriages. According to NGO Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year, which means 23 girls every minute. Child, early and forced...
