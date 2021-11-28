Domenico Procacci on Making Directorial Debut With Davis Cup Docuseries ‘The Team,’ Trailer (Exclusive)

VIS Social Impact, the cause-driven production division of ViacomCBS International Studios, is teaming with Pedro Almodóvar’s El Deseo and Spanish indie Mogambo for documentary series Not A Bride. Frequent Almodovar collaborator Penelope Cruz will executive produce and narrate the four-part series which Paramount+ has acquired internationally.
Written and directed by Dario Troiani (Violet, Kalebegiak), the series aims to uncover common misconceptions surrounding child marriages. According to NGO Girls Not Brides: The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage, 12 million girls are married before the age of 18 each year, which means 23 girls every minute. Child, early and forced...
Comments / 0