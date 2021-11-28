Domenico Procacci on Making Directorial Debut With Davis Cup Docuseries ‘The Team,’ Trailer (Exclusive)

Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Lulu Wang’s Local Time are partnering to develop the comedy series “The Son of Good Fortune” at Amazon, Variety has learned exclusively. Based on the novel of the same name by Lysley Tenorio, the series is about an undocumented Filipino teenager in the Bay area navigating a tumultuous relationship with his former B-movie action star mother, falling in love for the first time, and working out how to pay back a massive debt before his whole life crumbles. Andrew Lopez will adapt the book for the screen and serve as an executive producer. Ahmed will executive...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO