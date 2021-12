Some months ago I wrote to your paper mindful of your motto as the “Community Watchdog”. At that time, and even more now, I and citizens of Carefree were concerned about protection of walkers crossing at the intersection of Tom Darlington and the road into several developments, including Montacino and Ridgeview Estates, and the busy “historic Spanish Village” across the street. Many of us try to use the crossing to go to the post office or Bashas and continuously are subjected to drivers ignoring the signals, rushing through.

CAREFREE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO