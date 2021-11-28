ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Xbox Series S Dominates Black Friday Sales at US Retail

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Friday has passed and the usual suspects, from the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to Nintendo’s recently released Switch OLED, were in demand. However, according to the Adobe Digital Economy Index (as reported by Business Insider), it’s the Xbox Series S...

gamingbolt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
gamepressure.com

Xbox Series S Sales Exceed Expectations Outstripping Series X

According to data from analyst firm Ampere, the Xbox Series S console is selling better than its more powerful brother, the Xbox Series X, in „several key markets”. Microsoft's consoles, however, lag behind the PlayStation 5. IN A NUTSHELL:. Analytics company Ampere published a report on the sale of consoles;
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Sales#Xbox Series X#Adobe Digital Economy#Business Insider#Xbox Game Pass
Destructoid

Xbox Black Friday sale highlights: Psychonauts 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more

Digital Xbox game deals are live already and they’re here until December 3. With Xbox Game Pass having such a far-reaching library and titles swapping in and out all the time, it can be tricky to navigate Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S deals, but here we go. The digital Xbox Black Friday 2021 sale is live right now, so we can game before T-Day.
FIFA
Gamespot

Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Inventory Updates Ahead Of Black Friday

If you're looking to buy an Xbox Series X or Series S this holiday season, you have your work cut out for you. However, we are here to give you the best chance you can possibly have, whether it's for you or a loved one. Ever since launching roughly a year ago, both the Series X and Series S have been quite difficult to find. Retailers don't have them readily available on shelves and online restocks tend to sell out in minutes. It probably won't get much easier to buy a Series X or Series S in the coming months due to increased demand during the holiday season. That said, it's not uncommon to see multiple Xbox Series X and Series S restocks each week at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and the Microsoft Store. Last week alone we saw two separate restocks at Walmart (following three the previous week), all of which were announced ahead of time. Still, the restocks sold out extremely fast. As we start the week, we've seen multiple restocks on the Halo Infinite-themed Xbox Series X, which launched this alongside Halo Infinite's multiplayer mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Telegraph

The best iPad and tablet Black Friday deals so far in the early 2021 sales

Tablets such as the iPad fit the gap between smartphone and laptop. They're a popular choice for those who don’t feel the need to splash their cash on the latest tech upgrades, and they've become increasingly powerful in recent years. Black Friday offers hefty discounts across hundreds of devices, so it’s an excellent time to shop.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Telegraph

Argos Black Friday 2021 deals: early offers on Shark hoovers, Xbox Series S and more

If you like the sound of discounts on TVs, tech, electricals and toys then the Argos Black Friday sale should be on your radar. Argos has followed the likes of Amazon and Currys and launched their 2021 sale early with a wide range of deals on pretty much everything that might be on your wish list (which is handy for Christmas). We've done the hard work for you and rounded up the best deals below.
SHOPPING
PC Magazine

Walmart+ Members Get First Dibs on PS5, Xbox Series X During Today's Black Friday Event

If you’re desperate for a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, consider subscribing to Walmart+. The retail giant plans on restocking both consoles during today's Black Friday sales event. However, the company is giving Walmart+Walmart+ members first dibs on buying the consoles at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. EST while supplies last. Presumably, non-Walmart+ customers can place orders for the consoles four hours later, but that's assuming there are any left in stock.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Store Black Friday Sale Features Plenty Of Awesome Game Deals

Do you prefer digital games over physical copies? While Black Friday tends to focus heavier on physical products, you can still save a bunch on digital games this weekend. Xbox users can shop the Xbox Store Black Friday sale right now. It features hundreds of deals on big-budget blockbusters as well as indie games. For more Xbox deals, check out our roundup of the best Xbox Black Friday deals.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch Black Friday Bundles Revealed

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch bundles expected from GameStop Black Friday event. GameStop is undoubtedly trying to make their customers happy this Thanksgiving and Black Friday Season. Lackluster restocks plagued this year as console demand remains high. Retailers...
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Riders Republic is only $25 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in steep Black Friday deal

Riders Republic is Ubisoft's latest sports game involving mountain biking, sking, snowboarding and wingsuit flying. Only just launching last month, this game received praise for its arcadey approach to extreme sports that allows the player to tackle joyous activities with other players throughout its open world. Right now, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Final Fantasy 16 Tops Famitsu Charts Yet Again

Upcoming PS5-exclusive RPG Final Fantasy 16 has been in or around the top spot in Famitsu’s weekly charts for the most highly anticipated upcoming games for a number of weeks running now (or months, rather), and unsurprisingly, that hasn’t changed. In the latest charts, the game retains the top spot, maintaining a healthy lead over The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel, which jumps up to second place, now that Shin Megami Tensei 5 has released.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s PS5 Download Size is a Little Over 21 GB

Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s troubled development and rocky production issues have been troubling those who’re looking forward to the action RPG for quite some time now, but lately, it’s finally started looking like the game might be coming together in time for its launch at long last. When it does, thankfully, you won’t require a lot of free space in your console’s storage.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy