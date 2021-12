Captain Leon Smith is buoyed by the strength of his team as Great Britain prepare for their first Davis Cup campaign in two years.By reaching the semi-finals at the inaugural finals week in Madrid in 2019, Britain secured automatic qualification for the 2020 finals, which were then postponed for 12 months.Another change in the format, with three cities now hosting the group stages, means Britain head to Innsbruck to take on France on Saturday and the Czech Republic the following day.Completing the GB @DavisCup Team 🇬🇧Welcome, @Liambroady pic.twitter.com/GRbuJPSF02— LTA (@the_LTA) November 15, 2021Fresh from his ATP Finals debut, Cameron Norrie...

TENNIS ・ 10 DAYS AGO