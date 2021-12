The Panora Chamber of Commerce is helping the community prepare for Christmas with “Santa’s Breakfast And Workshop” on December 4th. Chamber Vice President Dale Hochreiter says there will be a pancake breakfast with sausage, along with milk and juice from 8:30am until 10:30am. Additionally, from 9am until 10:30am there will be a Santa’s Workshop which will include holiday crafts, cookie decorating for kids, a candy cane walk and Santa Claus will visit with kids and take pictures which will be is free. Vice President Kristin Rumelhart tells the Panora community what this year’s display will feature. .

PANORA, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO