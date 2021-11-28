ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Las Vegas Springs Preserve day; water and railroad meets Sin City

By Reuben Wadsworth
stgeorgeutah.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFEATURE – Las Vegas has the reputation of bulldozing its old buildings in the name of progress to allow for the latest development, whether it is a new state-of-the-art casino, a high-rise condo tower or a sprawling shopping center. Thankfully, there are bastions of historical preservation and interpretation such...

www.stgeorgeutah.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Is Las Vegas the Top Safest City in the USA from Natural Disasters?

Over the years, we have come to hear about a wide range of natural disasters in places around the world, and this is something that affects millions of people and can cause devastation. Many of us are not personally affected but we see the chaos that these disasters cause on the news. Naturally, we are therefore keen to live in a place where there is a reduced risk of becoming the victim of a natural disaster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: NFR not skipping a beat with return to city

Las Vegas’ past success in hosting the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo won’t skip a beat when the event commonly referred to as the Super Bowl of Rodeo gallops into town this week. While dozens of conferences and events have cautiously predicted smaller turnouts than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
stgeorgeutah.com

Top 5 Thanksgiving holiday weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Thursday, Nov. 25, to Sunday, Nov. 28. See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories. Suspicious package...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Water Rights#Surface Water#The Clark County Museum#Mormon#Pueblo#European American#Spanish#The Las Vegas Wash#Mesa
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas mayor to deliver virtual State of the City on Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. "In consideration of pandemic safety measures," the address will be available only virtually, on KLCV Channel 2 and on the city’s Facebook and Twitter platforms.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

Las Vegas: Thanksgiving travelers ready to feast in ‘fully reopened’ city

Thanksgiving holiday travelers are coming, and they have quite the appetite. It’s the second Thanksgiving weekend during the pandemic. But the circumstances are different this year: There are no pandemic capacity restrictions, shows are up and running, COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the country and international borders are open to vaccinated travelers. Mask mandates are again in place.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Travel + Leisure

These Are the Best Buffets in Las Vegas

New York is famous for pizza. Chicago has a history of hot dogs. Texas does barbecue. And Las Vegas? Las Vegas has buffets. In 1941, the El Rancho Vegas offered hungry gamblers a 24-hour chuck wagon-themed Buckaroo Buffet for $1. The 1980s and 1990s ushered in a more glamorous and widespread Las Vegas buffet scene, with massive hot and cold stations featuring everything from sushi to carving stations — and higher prices to match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
lasvegasadvisor.com

Big month for MGM in Michigan; Las Vegas, city of stiffs

Cumulative Internet gambling and sports betting revenues racked up $134 million last month, the vast majority going to i-gaming, some $110 million. Sports books essentially gave away the store, with 81% of revenues going right back out the door in promotions (and this was a decrease from September). BetMGM dominated i-gaming with $41.5 million, followed by DraftKings ($20 million), FanDuel ($17.5 million), BetRivers ($7 million), Golden Nugget Online ($5 million) and Barstool Sports ($4.5 million). There are quite a few other operators in the Wolverine State but their grosses rarely add up to beans. As for sports betting, handle was an impressive $463 million but erstwhile favorite son BetMGM was only third with 22% market share, lagging FanDuel (27%) and DraftKings (26%). Fighting for scraps were Barstool (9%) and Caesars Sportsbook (8%), leaving precious little for anybody else.
MICHIGAN STATE
Eureka Times-Standard

Sin City-bound? Avelo launches flights from Humboldt County to Las Vegas

Avelo Airlines launched its inaugural flight from Humboldt County to Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. The twice-weekly flight provides direct service between the Humboldt County airport in McKinleyville and the Las Vegas airport. Flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays with departures from ACV at 3 p.m. arriving at Las Vegas at 4:45 p.m.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
vegaspbs.org

Reinventing Las Vegas

Las Vegas has reinvented itself several times over the years. We talk to local historians about those reinventions and look ahead to what the next big change will be.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area Sees Rush to Get COVID Booster Shots

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Trying to get an appointment for a COVID booster shot before the holidays is getting harder, according to many people in the Bay Area. Susie Gallups says she tried a number of walk-in sites but didn’t have any luck. “I’m scared. People are coming back from Thanksgiving, also the new variant and I just didn’t want to take any chances,” she said. Gallups said she looked online for an appointment first but quickly got frustrated. “It’s been hard to be able to get it. I couldn’t schedule an appointment. It was three weeks down the road!” Some vaccination sites are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Only In New Mexico

The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine

Is it possible for a lake to be bottomless? That’s the question many visitors at Bottomless Lakes State Park in New Mexico ask. This state park, located approximately 14 miles southeast of Roswell, is a favorite destination for individuals of all ages and the oldest state park in the Land of Enchantment. From swimming and […] The post The Legends Of The Bottomless Lakes In New Mexico May Send Chills Down Your Spine appeared first on Only In Your State.
ROSWELL, NM
CBS Denver

Blue Confetti Left At Castlewood Canyon State Park Took Hours To Clean Up

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Parks and wildlife managers had to clean up after people who left a mess at Castlewood Canyon State Park on the east side of Douglas County. Park staff are pretty sure the mess was part of a gender reveal party. (credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife) “A similar case happened a couple weeks ago at the park,” officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife tweeted. This time, people left behind the blue confetti — and other trash — along Lake Gulch Trail. It took crews four hours to clean it all up. They remind everyone to pack out what you pack in and leave no trace.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy