Las Vegas Springs Preserve day; water and railroad meets Sin City

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Trying to get an appointment for a COVID booster shot before the holidays is getting harder, according to many people in the Bay Area. Susie Gallups says she tried a number of walk-in sites but didn’t have any luck. “I’m scared. People are coming back from Thanksgiving, also the new variant and I just didn’t want to take any chances,” she said. Gallups said she looked online for an appointment first but quickly got frustrated. “It’s been hard to be able to get it. I couldn’t schedule an appointment. It was three weeks down the road!” Some vaccination sites are...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO