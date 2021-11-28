ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to Watch Vikings vs. 49ers: TV Channel, Streaming, Radio, Betting Line, Start Time

By Will Ragatz
InsideTheVikings
InsideTheVikings
 4 days ago

The Vikings are out west to take on the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in a game with massive stakes in the NFC playoff picture.

Because the Vikings and 49ers — both of whom enter this clash at 5-5 — are among the teams competing for the last two playoff spots in the conference, the winner of this game will have a huge advantage down the stretch. Not only will they vault themselves a game ahead of the loser, they'll have a head-to-head tiebreaker too. Whoever loses this game has a much tougher path to the postseason, which includes fending off the Eagles (and their ridiculously easy remaining schedule) for a playoff spot.

These two teams currently hold the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the NFC, but both are more talented than their .500 records indicate — and both have the potential to make a run in the postseason if they can get there.

This rematch of the 2019 divisional round should be a fun game to watch. There will be star players all over the field on both sides, and because it's a 2021 Minnesota Vikings game, we know it'll probably come down to the final play. Buckle up!

Here's how to watch, listen to, or stream the game:

Broadcast Information

Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA

Game Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh)

Radio: 100.3 KFAN (Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber), Sports USA (Ted Robinson, Hank Bauer)

Betting line: 49ers -3 (O/U 49.5)

Online/Streaming: FUBO TV (free seven-day trial)

