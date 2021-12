The mainland hasn’t always been kind to the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, but Saturday afternoon proved much different than years past. The Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors dominated the Cowboys on Saturday, beating them by a final score of 38-14, in Laramie. It was the first time since 1991 that the Warriors came into Laramie and left with the Paniolo Trophy. A dominant showing on both sides of the ball for the Warriors helped them claim bowl-eligibility, seemingly saving their best effort for last.

