Personal Finance

Brick-And-Mortar Banks are Losing the Battle to their Digital Counterparts

hackernoon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe foundation of a new generation of banking services is being laid by both the clients and the banks themselves. The need for increased client convenience will force banks to integrate financial services into routine operations. Banks will strive to minimize the costs associated with attracting new clients, and that will...

hackernoon.com

Sourcing Journal

Allbirds Losses Mount in Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

Co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger said the newly public, digital-first company sees “white space for hundreds of stores.” This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Westpac continues its digital banking strategy

Westpac has announced it will continue its digital banking strategy with Android banking app roll out as a response to a growing number of consumers and businesses choosing to bank digitally. Following a trial with more than 20,000 customers, the updated app includes features such as smart search to enable...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts.com

Amazon VP of Physical Retail Leaves Company as Brick-and-Mortar Plans Continue

Cameron Janes left his position as Amazon VP of physical retail Tuesday (Nov. 23), according to his LinkedIn profile. Before leaving Amazon, Janes oversaw its brick-and-mortar division, highlighted by the retail giant’s plans to open department store-style locations in California and Ohio in the near future. “After 14+ years today...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Amazon executive overseeing brick-and-mortar store push departs the company

Cameron Janes, who oversaw Amazon's brick-and-mortar push, is departing the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. Janes held several roles throughout his 14-year tenure at Amazon, including teams overseeing the Kindle e-reader and Prime Video. Amazon recently lost a high-profile executive who oversaw the company's growing brick-and-mortar division. Cameron Janes,...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

ComplyAdvantage launches AML guide for digital banks

ComplyAdvantage, a global data technology company for financial crime detection, has launched its new Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Guide For Digital Banks. The guide provides firms – including neo and challenger banks – offering digital-first services with an understanding of the regulatory challenges they may face, how to structure an AML program and real-world examples of success stories from digital-first banks.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Bank of America Top Overdraft 'Fee Harvesters'

Banks are feeling increased pressure to reduce or eliminate overdraft fees that consumer advocates describe as “exploitative junk fees” that are squeezing consumers. On Wednesday, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a report finding that banks have a “deep dependence” on overdraft and non-sufficient funds revenue, which reached an estimated $15.47 billion in 2019, the latest figures made available by the agency.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Brick & Mortar Ventures’ Darren Bechtel On His Journey to Contech VC

Darren Bechtel took a different career path than his early life might have suggested. Scion of a construction firm that bears his family name, he veered from that six years ago to start venture capital giant Brick & Mortar Ventures. That included raising what it called its Fund I, a $100 million construction technology investment pot, in 2019.
BROOKLYN, NY
Providence Business News

Amazon 4-star brick-and-mortar store coming to Providence Place

PROVIDENCE – Amazon.com Inc. has long been known for disrupting the traditional retail shopping economy through convenient, online sales and quick delivery. But in a reverse from its typical sales model, Amazon is expanding its footprint of brick-and-mortar stores, with plans to open a new “Amazon 4-star” location at Providence Place mall. Amazon said the store is “coming soon” to Suite 3145 at the mall, but a company spokesperson said additional details are not yet available about when it would open.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOXBusiness

Brick-and-mortar retailers get slammed as earnings sink

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes.
RETAIL
Dealerscope

CVS to Close 900 Brick-and-Mortar Stores

THE DAILY SCOPE, 11/18/21: If the proliferation of drugstores on nearly every other corner gets you down, then you’ll be happy to know that CVS will be closing 900 locations over the next three years. It’s part of parent company CVS Health’s strategy to transform its brick-and-mortar retail stores from being merely pharmacies that also sell sundries, consumer packaged goods, groceries, batteries, chargers, cables, cameras, and other small electronics into bonafide medical health facilities. Remaining stores will be reimagined and redesigned as HealthHUBs where consumers can see their primary care physicians and mental health specialists and get diagnostic tests. Suddenly Abbott President and CEO Robert Ford’s keynote at CES 2022 doesn’t seem so out of place, because a big part of retail’s future will also be healthcare. It’ll be interesting to see how CVS implements self-check-out style technology for diagnostics—that only seems like a matter of time as increasingly telemedicine-savvy consumers learn how to interface with remote doctors.
BUSINESS
104.5 KDAT

Amazon is Set to Open its First Brick-And-Mortar Store in Iowa

Amazon and its practices have been a hot-button issue for several years now. The online retailer that seemingly everything has become especially villainized recently for hurting small, local businesses, a similar argument that use to be assigned to a Wal-Mart store opening. You've likely seen Amazon's ads touting the fact...
IOWA STATE
vmware.com

Making Central Bank Digital Currencies a Reality

New digital technologies have the potential to disrupt the essence of money and payments. These technological advances are empowering national authorities to explore the digitization of money in the form of retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), with the intention to provide cash-like safety and convenience for peer-to-peer payments. Over...
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Web 3.0 is About Ownership and Self-Sovereignty

Alexander Klus: Hey! My name is Alexander and I’m the CEO and creator of a Web3 Patreon called Creaton, where fans can subscribe to their favourite creators and fully own their own content through NFTs and decentralized protocols. I first came up with the idea for Creaton in 2018, when NFTs experienced their first wave of hype via Crypto Kitties. Traditional social media platforms had started to censor their creators, some for not even breaking their Terms of Service. For me, any and every piece of content should be an NFT, and the creator should own that content, not the platform it’s hosted on.
INTERNET

