Why is Bitcoin so Volatile?

BTC has consolidated nicely after its most recent record run. Cryptocurrencies have been hot in the past few months to say the least, with many of them doubling in that time frame, or better. The mothership, Bitcoin (BTC-USD), has been a relative underperformer given the money that has flowed to smaller coins, but I see the current setup as quite bullish, and I continue to think we’re going to see new highs in the relatively near future. Below, we’ll take a look at why I like the chart for a continued rally, and why the regulatory environment continues to improve for the world’s largest anti-fiat.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO