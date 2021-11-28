Regular Firearm Deer Season to Begin

Wisconsin’s annual gun deer hunting season begins this Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The nine-day season is akin to a holiday is many areas of the state, so revered is this annual tradition of spending time outdoors, hunting and harvesting wild game, time spent with family and friends, and the competition for who will get bragging rights to the biggest buck. In Wisconsin, deer hunting is a part of the culture of our state, a part of a way of life for many. For some it is about putting meat on the table, for others it is a sport dictated by a lot of luck and a really great shot, and for still others it is all about the camaraderie of hanging out with other hunters. For many, it is all of these things.
