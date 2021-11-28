ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regular Firearm Deer Season to Begin

ksal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Regular Firearms Deer Season opens this week, on Wednesday. According to the Kansas Wildlife and Parks, regular rifle season runs December 1st through Sunday, December 12th. The agency reminds that anyone hunting deer or...

www.ksal.com

