Regular Firearm Deer Season to Begin

Although not perfect, the weather forecast looks pretty good for the first weekend of firearm deer hunting season. As most hunter will tell you, warmer days and windy days will lead to deer not moving so much. But, a clear day in the 40s is usually pretty good—which is what we will see today with sunny skies and a high of 45. The wind will be very light today, just a very slight breeze out of the south. Saturday does get a little warmer with a high of 52 and we will see that south wind pick up with gusts up to 20 miles per hour. After a chance of rain on Saturday night, Sunday looks a little better with partly sunny skies and a high of 54. The wind on Sunday will be out of the west and just 9 to 14 miles per hour.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO