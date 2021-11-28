ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Lauren Daigle helps open Bridgestone Arena’s sensory room

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Leimkuehler Nashville Tennessean USA TODAY NETWORK – TENNESSEE Ask Christian singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle how she became involved in sensory inclusivity and she’ll likely give you two answers. The short answer: She saw how Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires helped open a sensory room at Nissan Stadium earlier this...

Amy Grant Honors Lauren Daigle for the Global Impact of Her Music and Philanthropic Work

NASHVILLE, TN. – This past weekend, at a backstage gathering prior to a sold-out performance at Bridgestone Arena, two-time GRAMMY Award winner Lauren Daigle was recognized for the impact that both her music and philanthropy has had on millions of people worldwide. The Global Impact Honor, presented by the iconic singer/songwriter and musician Amy Grant, distinguished Daigle as a genre trailblazer and ambassador – a role that she’s embraced over the course of her almost decade long, record-breaking career.
NASHVILLE, TN
