Beginning January 2022, Waste Management will collect one bulk item once per month at no additional charge. The collection will occur on your service day during the second FULL week of the month. Place your bulk item at the curb on the same day as your trash collection during your bulk collection week. Items must be smaller than seven feet and weigh less than 50 pounds. Residents are permitted one bulk item per month at no additional charge. Additional items can be arranged for pickup for a fee by calling Waste Management.

NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO