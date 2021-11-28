New Travel Issues for International Theme Park Fans from England

This is great in concept! We were able to use this at Epcot with no issues which was a great jump start to the day so we could head to what we wanted to do that morning. However when we were at Hollywood Studios a cast member pointed us to where we could go for early entry. When we walked the fifty feet over to where we were supposed to go, the cast members there were turning us and other resort guests away and were directing us to the long lines with non-resort guests. Granted we were not there at the very start of the early entry, but it was still before opening and we were resort guests, so why couldn't we still go in to the park early? We didn't really push the issues because it was not worth it, but we were disappointed that we couldn't use this "perk". We still wish we knew if this was a one time miscommunication/issue among the staff, or if there is a certain window we need to be at the park by to use early entry. Otherwise, early entry is great for those early risers to get a few rides in before the madness of the park starts.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO