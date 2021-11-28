ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Travel Issues for International Theme Park Fans from England

By Jon Self
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, when will international travel return to normal? Only recently could my theme park friends living in the UK come visit Orlando. They were restricted for what seemed like forever to them. Based on an official announcement on November 27th. 2021, travel will not be restricted but will be less fun...

piratesandprincesses.net

UK Theme Park Podcasters Speak About New Testing Procedures

In recent days, travel regulations to enter (or re-enter) England have added stipulations. These stipulations were enhanced in apparent response to the Omicron variant of the virus. You can read more about that here. As a result of this change, I messaged a few theme park podcasters that are based...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Reviews of Early Theme Park Entry

This is great in concept! We were able to use this at Epcot with no issues which was a great jump start to the day so we could head to what we wanted to do that morning. However when we were at Hollywood Studios a cast member pointed us to where we could go for early entry. When we walked the fifty feet over to where we were supposed to go, the cast members there were turning us and other resort guests away and were directing us to the long lines with non-resort guests. Granted we were not there at the very start of the early entry, but it was still before opening and we were resort guests, so why couldn't we still go in to the park early? We didn't really push the issues because it was not worth it, but we were disappointed that we couldn't use this "perk". We still wish we knew if this was a one time miscommunication/issue among the staff, or if there is a certain window we need to be at the park by to use early entry. Otherwise, early entry is great for those early risers to get a few rides in before the madness of the park starts.
TRAVEL
