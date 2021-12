Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says he isn't surprised by his FIFA The Best snub. Courtois didn't make the shortlist of nominees announced yesterday. The Belgian feels it was punishment for criticising the Nations League competition over the summer, when stating: “We only played it because it means extra money for UEFA. It bothers them that other teams want a Super League but they don't care about the players. They only care about the money in their pockets."

UEFA ・ 9 DAYS AGO