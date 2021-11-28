UKNY for November 28

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season.
Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates.
The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
