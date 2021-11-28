ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

UKNY for November 28

By Kara Manning
wfuv.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSongs about the sun in its many guises on tonight's "UKNY" at 11 p.m. — as the days grow shorter, sunshine is a precious...

wfuv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Decider

Why Some Hallmark Stars Are Leaving for GAC Family—and Why Some Aren’t

The holiday season is here, and you know what that means: a whole lot of rumors and speculation about a bubbling turf war between family-oriented cable channels over Christmas movies! Wait… what?. If you’re obsessed with Hallmark and Lifetime’s annual Christmas movie options, then you’ve probably heard a lot of...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanukkah#Ukny#The Weekend Archives
Hello Magazine

Christie Brinkley dances in figure-hugging mini green dress – and fans make cheeky comment!

Christie Brinkley is feeling festive ahead of Christmas and she let that show on Thursday night as she attended Nick Cannon's show in a gorgeous green dress. The 67-year-old dazzled fans is a tight high-neck ribbed mini dress with long sleeves. She completed the look with a black belt that highlighted her tiny waist, her blonde hair in loose waves and her signature bold lipstick. She also wore a pair of glossy black boots, that perfectly pulled together the whole outfit.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Critically Hated Keanu Reeves Movie Making Waves on Netflix

Bad reviews are no match for Keanu Reeves, at least when it comes to streaming numbers. While some of Reeves' movies in recent years have been big hits, both at the box office and with critics, he's made quite a few films that few under the radar and lacked any kind of real buzz. That includes the 2018 sci-fi dud Replicas, which received some pretty terrible reviews and reactions from fans and critics alike when it was released. Despite the overall disdain for the movie, Replicas is finding itself another audience on Netflix.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Sitcom Canceled, But Fans Will Get 1 More Season

Netflix series Family Reunion will be coming to an end soon. However, before the show does end, Netflix will produce one final season of the series. In October, TV Line reported that Netflix formally renewed Family Reunion for Season 3, which will also serve as the final season. Season 3...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
PBS NewsHour

It’s a holiday TV guide, Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may...
NFL
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in December 2021

Netflix is welcoming the holiday season this December with wintry titles new and old. Holiday content coming to the streamer includes “Single All the Way,” “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” and “A Naija Christmas.” Other highly anticipated releases include Jane Campion’s western drama “The Power of the Dog,” the criminal drama starring Sandra Bullock “The Unforgivable” and the long-awaited second season of hit series “Emily in Paris.” For more streaming suggestions, see what’s new on Disney Plus here and get an overview of what to watch on all the streaming services here. See the full list of titles below: Dec. 1 “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure” (Season 5) “The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Marie Claire

Kate Middleton and Prince William Announced the Details for Their Christmas Carol Concert

The Cambridges' first-ever Christmas carol concert was already at the center of some drama before its official announcement. The special show, which was supposed to be broadcast on the BBC, has been taken off that channel and given to ITV after the former chose to air controversial documentary The Princes and the Press, despite protests from the royal households.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Reflects On The Deaths Of His Father & Brother

If you're a fan of DaBaby's music, you would know that he has a lot of love for his father, who passed way in 2019. For his sophomore album Kirk, named after he and his father's legal last name, he made a photo of his father holding him as a baby the cover art.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Legendary Body Builder Has Passed Away At 79

Bodybuilding legend Dave Draper died on Tuesday morning at the age of 79, his family confirmed in a post to social media. Draper’s wife, Laree, shared the devastating news on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. She did not share many details on her husband’s passing, but did say that his death was “calm and peaceful.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Popular Hulu Series Surprisingly Ending With Season 2 Releasing This Week

Hulu's smash hit series Pen15 is ending much earlier than fans were expecting. On Monday, it was confirmed (via The Hollywood Reporter) that the Emmy-nominated comedy series will be ending after two seasons on Hulu. The final episodes of Season 2 — which are now currently the final episodes of the overall series — will debut on Hulu this Friday, December 3rd. The series is created by and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, and sees them playing versions of themselves as 13-year-old social outcasts in the year 2000, surrounded by actual 13-year-olds, where the best day of your life can turn into your worst with the stroke of a gel pen.
TV SERIES
BET

DJ Envy And Wife Gia Casey Welcome Sixth Child — See The Adorable First Picture!

DJ Envy’s family just got a little bigger. According to a post on his wife Gia Casey’s Instagram account, the couple gave birth to a baby girl, their sixth child. “Special Delivery!!! @djenvy and mommy, WE DID IT!!! My beautiful mother’s spirit was right here with me on this day and standing beside me in the room as we welcomed our new baby into the world…” Casey captioned a picture of her holding the newborn.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Scott Disick Spotted With Kids After Exiled From Kardashian Thanksgiving

Scott Disick wants to celebrate the holidays with his kids, but it hasn’t been easy for him. He reportedly didn’t attend the Kardashian Thanksgiving dinner. Instead, he’s been dating numerous models in weeks. The father of three tried to get into the holiday spirit with his and Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids — sons, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy