Page One: “The Blind Side” (2009)

 4 days ago

Screenplay by John Lee Hancock, book by Michael Lewis. You may read the screenplay here. Page One...

blcklst.com

Page One: “Before Midnight” (2013)

Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke, characters by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan. Here’s a well done analysis of the Before trilogy. You may read the screenplay here. FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY!. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page...
blcklst.com

Page One: “Beetlejuice” (1988

Screenplay by Michael McDowell and Warren Skaaren, story by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. You may read the screenplay here. Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Before Sunset” (2004)

Screenplay by Richard Linklater & Julie Delpy & Ethan Hawke, story by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan, characters by Richard Linklater & Kim Krizan. Check out how the montage plays out with Jesse voice-over narration. An effective way to cover the backstory of how the couple met years ago. And it fits nicely within the context of the story universe because Jesse is answering a question about how autobiographical his novel is.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Annette” (2021)

So, I know what you’re thinking: Hey, can I write a script with this approach to format and style? In my humble opinion, you should feel free to write your screenplay any damn way you feel is necessary to best convey your story. Granted, it’s an easier sell if the writers are Ron and Russell Mael (Sparks) and the project is to be directed by Leos Carax (Holy Motors). If the writer is a first-timer (in terms of Hollywood), that will likely be a tougher sell as many folks on the development side of things tend to hew more closely to a conventional approach to screenwriting: structure, characters, style and format.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (2020)

Screenplay by Chris Matheson & Ed Solomon, based on characters created by Chris Matheson & Ed Solomon. “This happy event would seem to make Deacon his own father-in-law, and Ted his own uncle… Not to mention making my Dad his own son.” Ha! This iteration of the Bill & Ted saga is a delightful, upbeat comedy. Much needed in these troublesome times.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (2012)

Page One is a daily Go Into The Story series featuring the first page of notable movie scripts from the classic era to contemporary times. Comparing them is an excellent way to study a variety of writing styles and see how professional writers start a story.
blcklst.com

Writing Mantra: “Writing is rewriting”

Perhaps no more true than in relation to screenwriting. Why did the ancient Greeks and Romans use wax tablets for writing? Was it for ease of transport? Endless supply of bee’s wax? Ability to use that cool little stylus-thingee?. No, primarily because of this [per Wikipedia]:. The entire tablet could...
blcklst.com

Page One: “The Tomorrow War” (2021)

We see this a LOT: The script has a soft open (e.g., mini-van, suburbs) while the movie has a hard open (e.g., action, military). If it’s an action movie, this is an editorial choice that makes sense: Give the audience a taste of what’s to come. It also buys the story time to set up key characters and get some exposition out of the way.
blcklst.com

Studying Aristotle’s “Poetics” — Part 6A: The Six Parts of Tragedy

As I’ve been interviewing screenwriters, I typically ask what some of their influences are. One book title comes up over and over again: Aristotle’s “Poetics.” I confess I’ve never read the entire thing, only bits and pieces. So I thought, why not do a daily series to provide a structure to compel me to go through it. That way we’d all benefit from the process.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Blue Valentine” (2010)

Screenplay by Derek Cianfrance & Joey Curtis and Cami Delavigne. Interesting story structure: The movie tells the tale of a couple falling in love … and having fallen out of love … with no middle part. It’s up to the audience to piece together what happened. You may read the...
blcklst.com

On Writing

“The great thing about writing is that it can be produced in sub-optimal — even atrocious — conditions. And so many of the most interesting books are. It’s the one art form that isn’t beholden to power or money. Which is perhaps why so much of what we celebrate in writing comes from the edges — geographically, politically, socially, economically. What a writer needs above all is a mad courage to overcome the fear of failure we all have, which is also, unfortunately, often also the most destructive vanity. The reader wins in this, and mostly the writer gains little or loses most things or even everything. Their grail is that they will make something beautiful and very occasionally enduring, and, of course, they almost never get there. But how wonderful that they keep trying.”
blcklst.com

Script Analysis: “The Artist” — Scene By Scene Breakdown

Here is my take on this exercise from a previous series of posts — How To Read A Screenplay:. After a first pass, it’s time to crack open the script for a deeper analysis and you can do that by creating a scene-by-scene breakdown. It is precisely what it sounds like: A list of all the scenes in the script accompanied by a brief description of the events that transpire.
