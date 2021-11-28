These Classic Breakup Scenes In Movies & TV Will Make You Feel ALL The Feelings

Romance novels, as a genre, are enjoying a resurgence — the guarantee of a happy ending can make the experience of reading one very relaxing and enjoyable in stressful times. This romance, which does include a fair number of spicy love scenes, is modern and fresh, and feels very much like a current rom-com movie. Set in Hollywood and its environs, the story centers on a rakishly handsome leading man and a deliciously cute, but unlikely, love interest. Lauren is hired to watch over Alex, to keep him out of trouble and not in violation of his movie contract, but the constant togetherness, coupled with a strong immediate attraction, turns this business relationship into anything but. Their banter, their playfulness, their constant teasing of one another gives way to an honest recognition of and appreciation for the other’s true nature and heart. This enthusiastic romp of a romance novel is dedicated to “all the little girls who learned to stay quiet and not take up space in the world. May you find your inner harpies and demand your due, at long last” and it is a perfect introduction to the themes of body positivity, self-discovery, healing and growth. It’s a gem, a funny, sparkly gem.

