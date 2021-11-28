Kermit Davis: Ole Miss “not where we need to be” after first six games

Jaemyn Brakefield

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is off a sluggish start, no matter what their record tells you.

On Friday the Rebels (4-2) pulled of an uninspiring 15-point win over winless Mississippi Valley State, where they trailed until the late portions of the game. Kermit Davis described the offense as “stagnant” at times.

The win followed a 1-2 showing in Charleston last weekend, including a loss to Boise State, which Davis said included the “worst 20 minutes” of basketball during his time as head coach at Ole Miss.

“We’re not where we need to be,” Davis said. “We’ve played some pockets of good play, but we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be.”

Ball movement is one area that is a work in progress and in need of improvement.

The duo of Jarkel Joiner and Austin Crowley had a good start to the season, but since the second game has not produced the needed offensive firepower.

Another key loss has been freshman Daeshun Ruffin, who suffered a fractured hand in the second game of the season.

Ruffin is out for another couple weeks, at least, but his absence is being felt, even if only in a reserve role. When he returns, it will be almost like starting preseason over after being on the shelf late in the summer due to a knee injury.

He’ll have also missed another four weeks due to the hand injury.

“We really need to get Daeshun back, and it’s going to be a work in progress when he gets back,” Davis said. “He’s going to come back kind of in the fray with the stiffest competition. We miss him.”

Other newcomers expected to contribute have yet to find their footing or early success on the floor.

One in particular is Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield. The Jackson native started showing flashes during the Charleston tournament but will need to find a way to carry his incremental progress over as Ole Miss inches closer to SEC play.

“Jaemyn Brakefield is going to be a huge part of our team. We’ve got get him to guard,” Davis said. “He’s got guard with a sense of urgency and the ball’s got to move. He’s a talented offensive player. We’re trying to get him in this offense (and) in a rhythm.”

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday when the Rebels host Rider (3-4) at the SJB Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.