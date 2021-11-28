ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kermit Davis: Ole Miss “not where we need to be” after first six games

By Jake Thompson about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYl7X_0d8TnWIb00
Jaemyn Brakefield

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team is off a sluggish start, no matter what their record tells you.

On Friday the Rebels (4-2) pulled of an uninspiring 15-point win over winless Mississippi Valley State, where they trailed until the late portions of the game. Kermit Davis described the offense as “stagnant” at times.

The win followed a 1-2 showing in Charleston last weekend, including a loss to Boise State, which Davis said included the “worst 20 minutes” of basketball during his time as head coach at Ole Miss.

“We’re not where we need to be,” Davis said. “We’ve played some pockets of good play, but we’re not anywhere close to where we need to be.”

Ball movement is one area that is a work in progress and in need of improvement.

The duo of Jarkel Joiner and Austin Crowley had a good start to the season, but since the second game has not produced the needed offensive firepower.

Another key loss has been freshman Daeshun Ruffin, who suffered a fractured hand in the second game of the season.

Ruffin is out for another couple weeks, at least, but his absence is being felt, even if only in a reserve role. When he returns, it will be almost like starting preseason over after being on the shelf late in the summer due to a knee injury.

He’ll have also missed another four weeks due to the hand injury.

“We really need to get Daeshun back, and it’s going to be a work in progress when he gets back,” Davis said. “He’s going to come back kind of in the fray with the stiffest competition. We miss him.”

Other newcomers expected to contribute have yet to find their footing or early success on the floor.

One in particular is Duke transfer Jaemyn Brakefield. The Jackson native started showing flashes during the Charleston tournament but will need to find a way to carry his incremental progress over as Ole Miss inches closer to SEC play.

“Jaemyn Brakefield is going to be a huge part of our team. We’ve got get him to guard,” Davis said. “He’s got guard with a sense of urgency and the ball’s got to move. He’s a talented offensive player. We’re trying to get him in this offense (and) in a rhythm.”

Ole Miss returns to action on Tuesday when the Rebels host Rider (3-4) at the SJB Pavilion at 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Game Notes: MU vs Ole Miss 6pm ESPN 2

CT LOCATION: TD Arena - Charleston, S.C. TV: ESPN2 features the broadcast, with Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Debbie Antonelli (analyst) calling the acO on. RADIO: 620 AM WTMJ is the flagship of the MU Radio Network, with Steve “The Homer” True (play-by-play) and Tony Smith (analyst). ===========================. The Marquette University...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kermit Davis and Rebels ready for packed house in rivalry game with Memphis Tigers

Following Tuesday night's win over Rider, Ole Miss took a deserved day of rest on Wednesday before switching full throttle to preparations for Saturday's showdown with the Memphis Tigers. The Rebels (5-2, 0-0 SEC) and Tigers (5-2, 0-0 AAC) are set for a highly-anticipated battle at 11 a.m. CT inside the Pavilion. Earlier on Thursday, approximately 200 tickets remained for the contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kermit Davis
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Mississippi Valley State#Rebels#Boise State#Sec
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star Quarterback Recruit Has Big Brian Kelly Prediction

Brian Kelly took the LSU job less than 24 hours ago. The aspirations are already sky-high. Walker Howard, a five-star quarterback committed to LSU, is amped up about the Kelly hire. In fact, he thinks it’s only a matter of time before the Tigers win another championship. Howard told a...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Report: Top candidate emerges to replace Brian Kelly at Notre Dame

With the news breaking that Brian Kelly will leave Notre Dame for LSU, the Fighting Irish are wasting little time in finding his replacement. According to Notre Dame beat writer Pete Sampson, sources around the program believe that there will be some momentum among the decision-makers at the university to elevate Marcus Freeman. And if he were to take over, he would be a first-time head coach, which is a rarity at Notre Dame.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban reveals why he took the LSU job, Miss Terry's role in it

Alabama head coach Nick Saban gained most of his fame from his time in Tuscaloosa, but the 70-year-old coach had several stops before arriving at Alabama, perhaps none more important than the LSU head coaching job. During Thursday night’s Hey Coach & the Nick Saban Show, Saban revealed the steps...
NFL
On3.com

Kyle Hamilton addresses LSU transfer rumors after troll tweet

When news broke that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame for LSU, Fighting Irish players took to Twitter with some thoughts. Star safety Kyle Hamilton was one of them, and he clarified his post on the “Inside The Garage” podcast Monday night. Hamilton tweeted a picture of him, his brother...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Announcement

Not even Ohio State fans can hate on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh’s latest gesture. On Monday, Harbaugh and his wife, Sarah, announced that they’re giving whatever incentive bonus money earned this season back to the athletic department. That money will then be distributed to those in the department who had to take a pay cut last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Notre Dame football: First recruiting domino falls after Brian Kelly depature

The Notre Dame football team must tread lightly in the coming weeks, as they hope to hand on to some elite players in the next two recruiting classes. On Monday, news came down that Notre Dame football would be losing head coach Brian Kelly to the LSU Tigers. At first, it was just a rumor, then it became a reality, with Kelly telling his team to meet him for a meeting to discuss his departure at 7 AM ET on Tuesday.
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy