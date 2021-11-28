ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IMHO Sunday: At 98 years-old, The Grand Old Lady didn’t deserve this USC home football season (UPDATED)

By Greg Katz about 22 hours
(John McGillen/USC Athletics)

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles. The Grand Old Lady: After Saturday night’s latest difficult USC Coliseum loss, 35-31, compliments of the No. 13 BYU Cougars (10-2), which BTW officially ended any Trojans’ post-season bowl aspirations and assured the Men of Troy (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12 South) a losing seasonal record, I said to myself that this 2021 Trojans team trying to win a Coliseum home game was like trying to circumcise a mosquito. The Grand Old Lady – Part 2: As the Trojans’ brass continues its on, off again, and back on-again negotiations with Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell to possibly become USC’s head football coach, I remember the old days when visiting teams used to come visit the Grand Old Lady (AKA Coliseum) crying before the kickoff. Just the long walk from the visitor’s locker room through the dark, historic Coli tunnel made the intruders feel like unarmed peasants being thrown to the world’s most ferocious gladiators.

